SSA Finserv raises $3 m from Blue Ashva Capital

Small businesses-focused non-banking lender SSA Finserv has raised USD 3 million (around Rs 21 crore) from Blue Ashva Capital.

The money, invested through Blue Ashva Sampada Fund, will be used to expand lending from top cities to small towns, the NBFC said in a statement on Tuesday.

The investment will further reaffirm our commitment to become a preferred financial partner for small businesses by expanding our reach into more locations, said Vikas Agarwal, founder-managing director and chief executive of SSA Finserv.

Satya Bansal, the founder of Blue Ashva Capital, said they are happy to be associated with SSA to help small businesses scale up their business as they form the economy's backbone.

SSA Finserv founded in June 2019 in Mumbai, specialises in providing customised finance to small businesses through cash-flow based loan products. It offers both collateral-free and collateral-backed loans, loans against work orders and sales, and bill discounting.

It offers loans in the Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore ticket size across manufacturing, services, and trading segments with a turnover of Rs 1-50 crore.

Blue Ashva Capital, an investment firm with a presence in Singapore and India, backs sustainable and profitable businesses that help solve real challenges in sectors like agri, decarbonisation, circular economy, and small businesses.

