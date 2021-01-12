Trust AMC launches maiden mutual fund

Left Menu
Trust group is known for financial innovation particularly in fixed income and debt markets.

Trust Asset Management Company, the latest to enter the Rs 31-lakh-crore mutual fund industry, on Tuesday announced the launch of its maiden mutual fund.

The new fund offer (NFO), Trust MF Banking & PSU Debt Fund, is an open-ended debt scheme predominantly investing in debt instruments of banks, public sector undertakings, public financial institutions and municipal bonds. The NFO will open for subscription on January 15 and close on January 27. The fund will be managed by Anand Nevatia along with Sandeep Bagla, Trust AMC said in a statement.

The scheme will follow a structured investment approach backed by a unique methodology, with the objective of delivering consistent risk-adjusted returns.

The robust methodology has been developed in collaboration with Crisil, who is the knowledge partner for initial debt schemes of Trust Mutual Fund.

The methodology would help in defining a high-quality investible universe of issuers, creating a model portfolio with broad-based weights on outstanding amounts and portfolio construction, among others.

“At Trust AMC, we want to make the process of investment in fixed income securities more systematic, transparent and objective,'' Sandeep Bagla, CEO of Trust AMC and the co-fund manager of the new scheme said.

''We want to communicate the mechanism of this process to our distributors and investors. For this we have tied up Crisil who will be our strategic knowledge partner and that will help us make our investment process more robust,'' he added.

Trust group is known for financial innovation particularly in fixed income and debt markets.

