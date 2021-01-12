Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cube Highways takes over 80-km K'taka road stretch from Lanco

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 16:52 IST
Cube Highways takes over 80-km K'taka road stretch from Lanco

Singapore-based Cube Highways & Infrastructure on Tuesday signed an agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to take over Neelamangala-Devihalli highway in Karnataka for an undisclosed amount.

The project was being operated by the now crippled Lanco Infrastructure, Cube Highways said in a statement on Tuesday.

Cube Highways is a portfolio company of Isquared Capital, which is fully-owned by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and mostly invests in Indian roads and highways.

The deal further expands Cube's geographic presence in the South apart from diversifying traffic flow.

It has a portfolio of 27 highways with nearly 8,400 lane-km across the country, including assets under operations and various stages of closing.

Following the transaction, Cube Highways has incorporated a new SPV Nelamangala Devihalli Expressway. It was earlier known as Lanco Devihalli Highways.

Gautam Bhandari, a director at Cube and a managing partner at Isquared Capital, said the company has had a strong record of deal closures during the pandemic.

The 80-km-long four-lane Nelamangala-Devihalli Expressway links Bengaluru to Mangalore and has had a strong recovery in traffic and daily revenue after the lockdowns were lifted. The road connects several pilgrim centres and important tourist destinations like Coorg and Udupi.

The project has been operational since June 2012 and was awarded as a 25-year concession after competitive bidding in 2008 for strengthening and widening the two-lane highway to a four-lane configuration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Minimum Support Price (MSP) system in existence before enactment of new farm laws shall be maintained until further orders, says SC.

Minimum Support Price MSP system in existence before enactment of new farm laws shall be maintained until further orders, says SC....

Man flies hundreds of kms to offer b'day gift to girl he met online, lands in police station

A 21-year-old man was slapped with a case and had to spend a night at a police station after he landed with birthday gifts at the home of a minor girl whom he had befriended online, police said Tuesday.Salman travelled 2,000 km -- taking a ...

Bihar Home Guard jawan fires indiscriminately, gets killed by cops

A 52-year-old Home Guardpersonnel was shot dead in a police encounter after heindiscriminately fired many rounds in a fit of mentaldistress, leading to an initial impression that it was anaxal attack, a senior official said on Tuesday.Manav...

'Darkest hour': BoE's Bailey sees UK economy in difficult times

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that Britains economy was facing its darkest hour, and played down suggestions that cutting interest rates below zero would be a straightforward way to boost growth.He said a resurgence...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021