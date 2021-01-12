Left Menu
Development News Edition

PFC to raise Rs 10,000 cr through bonds issue; 1st tranche to open Jan 15

The 10-year bond for these set of investors will fetch 6.53 to 6.80 per cent interest.The interest for high net worth individuals and retail individual investors would be 4.80 per cent, 5.80 per cent, and 6.97-7.15 per cent for bonds of 3, 5, and 15-year tenure.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 16:58 IST
PFC to raise Rs 10,000 cr through bonds issue; 1st tranche to open Jan 15

Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), the nation's biggest lender to the power sector, will raise Rs 10,000 crore through bonds in two tranches.

The first tranche of Rs 5,000 crore will open for subscription on January 15 and close on January 29, according to the company's prospectus.

PFC had previously sold tax-free infrastructure bonds to retail investors and this would be its maiden taxable issuance to individual buyers.

The proceeds of the issue would be used for ''onward lending, financing / refinancing the existing indebtedness of our company, and/or debt servicing (payment of interest and/or repayment/prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of our company), and general corporate purposes,'' PFC said.

At least 75 per cent of the proceeds would go towards onward lending and financing/refinancing of existing debt.

Secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCD) of face value Rs 1,000 will be available for subscription in lots of 10 NCDs.

The issue is open for four categories of investors - institutional, non-institutional, high net worth individuals, and retail individual investors.

It however is not open to minors without a guardian name, foreign nationals, person resident outside India, foreign institutional investors, foreign portfolio investors, NRIs, qualified foreign investors, overseas corporate bodies, and foreign venture capital funds.

The bonds are being offered in four tenors - 3 years, 5 years, 10 years and 15 years.

The interest rate for institutional and non-institutional investors will be 4.65 per cent, 5.65 per cent, and 6.78-6.95 per cent respectively for bonds of 3, 5, and 15-year tenure. The 10-year bond for these set of investors will fetch 6.53 to 6.80 per cent interest.

The interest for high net worth individuals and retail individual investors would be 4.80 per cent, 5.80 per cent, and 6.97-7.15 per cent for bonds of 3, 5, and 15-year tenure. The 10-year bonds for this set of investors will fetch 6.78 to 7 per cent interest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Minimum Support Price (MSP) system in existence before enactment of new farm laws shall be maintained until further orders, says SC.

Minimum Support Price MSP system in existence before enactment of new farm laws shall be maintained until further orders, says SC....

Man flies hundreds of kms to offer b'day gift to girl he met online, lands in police station

A 21-year-old man was slapped with a case and had to spend a night at a police station after he landed with birthday gifts at the home of a minor girl whom he had befriended online, police said Tuesday.Salman travelled 2,000 km -- taking a ...

Bihar Home Guard jawan fires indiscriminately, gets killed by cops

A 52-year-old Home Guardpersonnel was shot dead in a police encounter after heindiscriminately fired many rounds in a fit of mentaldistress, leading to an initial impression that it was anaxal attack, a senior official said on Tuesday.Manav...

'Darkest hour': BoE's Bailey sees UK economy in difficult times

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that Britains economy was facing its darkest hour, and played down suggestions that cutting interest rates below zero would be a straightforward way to boost growth.He said a resurgence...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021