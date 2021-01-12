SRAM & MRAM launches Walletz4u to help fight the pandemic

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], January 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): The COVID-19 is mutating and arriving in newer strains and the pandemic seems to be gaining strength. Leading corporates in the world are doing their bit to fight the pandemic. The SRAM & MRAM Group is trying to do its bid to help fight the pandemic. The world is in need of more and more PPE products and solutions to fight the pandemic. Be it gloves, PPE suits, Sanitisers etc, the requirement is huge and supplies limited. In its endeavour to contribute its might, SRAM & MRAM Group is producing its own premium brand of Nitrile Examination Gloves under its flagship brand of "Walletz4u" from the factories of JR Engineering and Medical Technologies Sdn Bhd, one of the leading OEM manufacturers of Medical and Industrial grade gloves in Malaysia. SRAM & MRAM's kitty includes brands like SkyMed, NVIMEDIC, NVICARE, NV69, GODS NAVI, TP PARA etc.

SRAM & MRAM has been striving very hard to participate in the broad playing field for Nitrile Gloves in the world and with agreements with leading manufacturers it is now poised to become one of the largest glove manufacturers and resellers in the ASEAN and the world markets. With the launch of Walletz4u it joins the leading players to sell their own brand of gloves across the globe. Speaking to the press, Thomas Mathew, Director-Finance reiterated the need for such synergies like between SRAM & MRAM & JR Medical to create gloves and help fight the pandemic which has literally brought the whole world to its knees.

Ganesh Subramaniam, Managing Director, JR Engineering and Medical, is a veteran of the Gloves Industry in Malaysia. With over 30 years of manufacturing experience under his belt, his dedication and perseverance towards the business and his sincerity to his people who work with him is the key of his success. He has been technical consultant to leading glove manufacturing units across the globe. Hemalatha Arumugam, CEO, SRAM & MRAM has been instrumental in securing the deal with SRAM & MRAM & JR Engineering and Medical. She envisions Walletz4u to be the leading brand in the ASEAN and World Market. SRAM & JR Engineering have decided to produce gloves, masks, PPE kits and their own inhouse immune boosters and market them under the Wallets4U Brand.

SRAM & MRAM also announces its joint venture with Triple R, a brand owned by Zman Inc, UK BioMed Ltd and Mr. Robin Lim. Triple R is led by Executive Chairman Dr Robinder Singh MD who is also CEO of the Royal Hospital of Sharjah, Executive Chairman of UK Biomed Ltd. and Director of Acculabs Diagnostics, UK. He holds decades of experience in the design and management of multi-specialty hospitals along with procurement, supply and distribution of medical products in the global market.

ZMAN Inc headed by Roi Rosales is based in the United States and specializes in Artificial Intelligence and state of the art Medical Technology. Mr. Robin Lim based in Singapore is a financial entrepreneur and is the Chairman of Hornbill Wealth Holdings with a keen interest in the Medical field.

SRAM & MRAM JV Partners Goldmark Development, Hongkong, have taken the onus on them to market and distribute the products worldwide under the able and wily leadership of Gurdeep Singh Mehta (Garry Mehta) and Vishal Ahuja. The combination of wisdom and young enthusiasm works perfectly for Goldmark and they hope to give the whole exercise a much wanton push. Mehta with a background in the armed forces in India and Vishal's business acumen will hold the distribution and marketing segment in good stead. SRAM & MRAM has also appointed ICC Best Consulting Sdn Bhd to market the products in the Middle East and Africa. Cenk Apay, the Managing Director has been keen to promote the entire product ranges of SRAM & MRAM Group.

On this occasion, SRAM & MRAM Group also takes pride in appointing Dr Deepak Narwal as its Executive Director. Dr Narwal is one of the leading entrepreneur with interests in Health care, Artificial Intelligence, health care, education and innovative environmental technologies. He is an expert in inter-governmental and cross-country business, who is specialized in the interconnection between private sector and ESG markets India-EU. The team of SRAM & MRAM comprising its network of representatives have been the backbone of the success that has come to SRAM & MRAM. Be it the versatile Hitanshu Hira, the old warhorses Sunil Arora, Dr Akshay Bhardwaj, Suresh Makhija, the three musketeers Sanjeev Chaudhary, Vishal Khanna, Sumit Saigal, women power Arpana Dubey, Vee Rao, young dynamites Babulal Saini and Raghav Kapur, veteran business magnates N V R Suresh, Mohammed Azeem and Shyam Balaji and Sadhana Bhardwaj. These are the stalwarts/ pillars who have provided the entire foundation of SRAM & MRAM's success story.

