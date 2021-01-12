HAI demands industry status for hospitality sector

A leading hoteliers' body hasurged the West Bengal government to grant industry status tothe sector which has been severely hit due to the pandemic.

An industry status will benefit hotels across thestate to get electricity and water tariff at a cheaper rate,lower property tax and license fees, Hotel Association ofIndia (HAI) said in a memorandum to the state government.

The HAI also unveiled its West Bengal chapter aftersimilar units were launched in Karnataka, Punjab and Telanganain December last.

In a memorandum to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,HAI secretary general MP Bezbaruah, said, ''the associationbelieves that granting industry status to the sector willenable hotels across the state to avail benefits that willreduce costs and encourage reinvestment.

''Such small steps are crucial for revival of thesector after the disastrous impact of the pandemic andessential considering the extent of employment and income thesector generates.'' HAI vice president K B Kachru, representing RadissonHotel Group, said, the state has much more to offer totourists from mountains to beaches, UNESCO sites, the teagardens of Darjeeling, the Bengal tiger and the famousmangrove Sundarbans.

''The beauty and heritage of Bengal is impeccable andhence needs to be popularised throughout the globe. Anindustry status will help in realising this dream as thegrowth of the hospitality industry will ensure a long lastingimpact on the states employment, sustenance and flourishingof cultural abundance,'' Kachru said.

The sector has been dealt with a severe blow in thestate due to the ongoing pandemic and needs immediate policyintervention to tide over the disastrous impact of the globalhealth crisis, general manager of The Park Kolkata and Bengalchapter member of HAI, Pramode Bhandari, said.

''The removal of restrictions on the hospitality sectorhas helped in bringing hope for hotel players but the sectorneeds strong support from the state government to chart thepath of overall recovery in the coming years,'' he said.

