Left Menu
Development News Edition

EIB to lend €200m to Eximbank to support Hungarian firms affected by COVID-19

The EIB loan provides a new source of flexible financing for Hungarian companies to help them overcome issues including low liquidity reserves, limited financing alternatives and a lack of funds for investments.

EIB | Budapest | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 17:58 IST
EIB to lend €200m to Eximbank to support Hungarian firms affected by COVID-19
The loan from the EU bank will strengthen the Hungarian economy, help protect jobs and shore up the country’s financial sector by increasing its ability to invest and fuel the economic recovery from the pandemic. Image Credit: Twitter(@EU_Commission)

The European Investment Bank, the lending arm of the European Union, will lend €200 million to Eximbank, Hungary, creating a new credit line to support the faster recovery of Hungarian companies from the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The financing will be available for companies looking to solve working capital issues and make investments.

The EIB loan provides a new source of flexible financing for Hungarian companies to help them overcome issues including low liquidity reserves, limited financing alternatives and a lack of funds for investments. All these problems have been significantly amplified during the COVID-19 pandemic and are threatening the speed of economic recovery.

The loan from the EU bank will strengthen the Hungarian economy, help protect jobs and shore up the country's financial sector by increasing its ability to invest and fuel the economic recovery from the pandemic.

Teresa Czerwinska, the EIB vice president who is responsible for operations in Hungary, said: "The EIB is working to ensure that every EU member country gets the support it needs to recover from COVID-19 as quickly as possible. The pandemic has hit Hungarian SMEs and midcaps particularly hard. As they are the major employer and backbone of the economy, the EIB will support their survival so that they can continue to provide jobs and drive the economy forward. Operations like this are crucial for the long-term sustainable economic development of both Hungary and the European Union. As such, they are a priority for the EIB and the Bank has invested over €5.3 billion in Hungarian companies to date."

Gergely Jákli, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Eximbank Hungary, said: "Our mission is to support domestic businesses by acting as a financial engine that helps drive the international success of Hungarian export companies and to provide them, through appropriate financial solutions, with a "passport" for doing business abroad. The EIB loan will play a key role in ensuring that EXIM can meet the higher expectations and greater demand for credit in the new economic environment caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and it is in line with the maturity structure of Eximbank resources. It contributes to our goal of assisting our clients with a product portfolio that corresponds to market requirements to a large extent."

This is the fourth operation between the EIB and Eximbank that creates fresh sources of financing for Hungarian companies.

EIB supports the Hungarian economy's faster recovery from COVID-19

The EIB's loan to Eximbank Hungary forms part of the COVID-19 emergency measures the Bank is rolling out to support EU member countries during the pandemic. This loan to Eximbank marks the first EIB operation in Hungary as part of these special support measures.

On top of its support for speeding up the recovery of the Hungarian economy, the EU bank is helping the country's healthcare sector strengthen its response to the pandemic, having signed a €162.5 million loan with the Hungarian government in December 2020.

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: COVID-19 patients still have symptoms 6 months later. Science must determine company climate targets and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.COVID-19 patients still have symptoms 6 months later interferon may be helpful treatment after allThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronav...

Sisodia terminates manager of labour office over irregularities in registration of workers

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia conducted a surprise inspection at northwest Delhi Labour office on Tuesday and terminated its manager on detection of irregularities in registration of construction workers.After receiving complai...

SC order against our wish as we want laws to continue, but it's ''sarvamanya'' (acceptable to all): MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary tells PTI.

SC order against our wish as we want laws to continue, but its sarvamanya acceptable to all MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary tells PTI....

Members of SC panel on agri laws pro-govt, won't appear before it: Farmer unions

Agitating farmer unions Tuesday disapproved of the committee appointed by the Supreme Court to break the deadlock over the acts and said they will continue their protest against the three legislations.Addressing a press conference at Singhu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021