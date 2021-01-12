EIB to lend €200m to Eximbank to support Hungarian firms affected by COVID-19

The European Investment Bank, the lending arm of the European Union, will lend €200 million to Eximbank, Hungary, creating a new credit line to support the faster recovery of Hungarian companies from the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The financing will be available for companies looking to solve working capital issues and make investments.

The EIB loan provides a new source of flexible financing for Hungarian companies to help them overcome issues including low liquidity reserves, limited financing alternatives and a lack of funds for investments. All these problems have been significantly amplified during the COVID-19 pandemic and are threatening the speed of economic recovery.

The loan from the EU bank will strengthen the Hungarian economy, help protect jobs and shore up the country's financial sector by increasing its ability to invest and fuel the economic recovery from the pandemic.

Teresa Czerwinska, the EIB vice president who is responsible for operations in Hungary, said: "The EIB is working to ensure that every EU member country gets the support it needs to recover from COVID-19 as quickly as possible. The pandemic has hit Hungarian SMEs and midcaps particularly hard. As they are the major employer and backbone of the economy, the EIB will support their survival so that they can continue to provide jobs and drive the economy forward. Operations like this are crucial for the long-term sustainable economic development of both Hungary and the European Union. As such, they are a priority for the EIB and the Bank has invested over €5.3 billion in Hungarian companies to date."

Gergely Jákli, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Eximbank Hungary, said: "Our mission is to support domestic businesses by acting as a financial engine that helps drive the international success of Hungarian export companies and to provide them, through appropriate financial solutions, with a "passport" for doing business abroad. The EIB loan will play a key role in ensuring that EXIM can meet the higher expectations and greater demand for credit in the new economic environment caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and it is in line with the maturity structure of Eximbank resources. It contributes to our goal of assisting our clients with a product portfolio that corresponds to market requirements to a large extent."

This is the fourth operation between the EIB and Eximbank that creates fresh sources of financing for Hungarian companies.

EIB supports the Hungarian economy's faster recovery from COVID-19

The EIB's loan to Eximbank Hungary forms part of the COVID-19 emergency measures the Bank is rolling out to support EU member countries during the pandemic. This loan to Eximbank marks the first EIB operation in Hungary as part of these special support measures.

On top of its support for speeding up the recovery of the Hungarian economy, the EU bank is helping the country's healthcare sector strengthen its response to the pandemic, having signed a €162.5 million loan with the Hungarian government in December 2020.