Nitin Gadkari launches new Khadi Prakritik Paint developed by KVIC

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways & MSME Sh. Nitin Gadkari today launched an innovative new paint – India's first cow dung paint - developed by Khadi and Village Industries Commission at his residence. The eco-friendly, non-toxic paint, called"Khadi Prakritik Paint" is a first-of-its-kind product, with anti-fungal, anti-bacterial properties. Based on cow dung as its main ingredient, the paint is cost-effective and odourless and has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards.

Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Sh. Giriraj Singh, Minister of State for MSME, Sh. Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Chairman KVIC Sh. Vinai Kumar Saxena was also present.

Speaking at the launch function, the Minister said the step is aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of increasing farmers' income. The step, he said, is part of an effort to improve the rural economy to such an extent that reverse migration begins from the cities to rural areas. Pointing out that the paint is priced at only Rs. 120 per litre for the distemper, and Rs.225 per litre for the emulsion, he said this is less than half the price charged by big paint companies. Stressing that the role of the government is only that of a facilitator, he said the paint will be marketed in a professional manner, and taken to all corners of the country.

Khadi Prakritik Paint is available in two forms – distemper paint and plastic emulsion paint.

The project was conceptualized by Chairman KVIC in March 2020 and later developed by Kumarappa National Handmade Paper Institute, Jaipur (a KVIC unit).

The paint is free from heavy metals like lead, mercury, chromium, arsenic, cadmium and others. It will be a boost to local manufacturing and will create sustainable local employment through technology transfer. This technology will increase the consumption of cow dung as a raw material for eco-friendly products and will generate additional revenue to farmers and gaushalas. Utilization of cow dung will also clean the environment and prevent clogging of drains.

Khadi Prakritik Distemper & Emulsion Paints have been tested at 3 reputed National Laboratories

National Test House, Mumbai

Shri Ram Institute for Industrial Research, New Delhi

National Test House, Ghaziabad

Khadi Prakritik Emulsion paint meets BIS 15489:2013 standards; whereas Khadi Prakritik Distemper paint meets BIS 428:2013 standards. The paint has successfully passed various test parameters such as application of paint, thinning properties, drying time and finish, among others. It dries in less than 4 hours and has a smooth and uniform finish. The paint can be applied to the interior as well as exterior walls. Both distemper and emulsion paints are available in the white base colour, and it can be developed in any colour by suitably mixing colourants.

(With Inputs from PIB)