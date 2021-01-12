Left Menu
FM Logistic bags Pepperfry contract to manage fulfilment operations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:16 IST
Pune-based FM Logistic on Tuesday said it has bagged a contract from home products marketplace Pepperfry to manage its fulfilment operations for the western region.

Under the contract, besides carrying out warehousing operations at one of Pepperfry's largest warehousing facilities in Bhiwandi, FM Logistic will undertake a rigorous process of quality control as per prescribed guidelines and fulfil Pepperfry's omnichannel orders, the company said in a release.

These goods will then be delivered to Pepperfry's studios for display and distribution centres across India, using the furniture firm's last-mile delivery network, it added.

The french 3PL (third party logistics) player forayed into the domestic market after acquiring Pune-based warehousing firm Spear Logistics in 2016.

''We are committed to helping our customers develop their e-commerce and omnichannel strategies. A fast supply chain is critical for brands to strengthen their identity and relationship with end customers.

''Therefore, we are delighted to help Pepperfry manage their fulfilment operations for the Western region,'' FM Logistic India MD Alexandre Amine Soufiani said.

The furniture industry in India, according to the release, which currently stands at USD 17 billion in size, is growing at a CAGR of 15-17 per cent.

The organised sector accounts for about 15 per cent of the industry, and the online furniture segment accounts for only 3 per cent of that but is growing at a CAGR of 80-85 per cent, the release said.

COVID-19 has accelerated the shift from offline to online shopping and has positively influenced the WFH furniture market in India, it added.

''The partnership with FM Logistic India will further help us serve our customers better thanks to a faster, most cost-effective supply chain and a continuous improvement orientation that FM Logistics brings to the table,'' Ashish Shah, Co-founder and COO, Pepperfry.

FM logistic said it has added 10 lakh sq ft of warehousing space under its operations in 2020, despite the ongoing pandemic.

The company will be setting up its warehouses in the major consumption areas of the country, as per the release.

The company also said its multi-client facility (MCF) in Jhajjar, Haryana will provide 7,00,000 sq ft of warehousing space and will be operational this year.

