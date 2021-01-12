Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tech Mahindra to acquire Payments Technology Services for $9mn

Its turnover for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 was USD 5.4 million.In a statement, Tech Mahindra said it has inked a professional services agreement with FIS to scale its enterprise payments and banking capabilities.This agreement aligns with Tech Mahindras strategy to expand its BFSI banking, financial services and insurance footprint globally.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:15 IST
Tech Mahindra to acquire Payments Technology Services for $9mn

IT services major Tech Mahindra on Tuesday said it will acquire Payments Technology Services Ltd (PTSL), a step-down subsidiary of fintech firm FIS, for USD 9 million (about Rs 66 crore).

The acquisition will give Tech Mahindra access to IPs and licenses for two products - Open Payment Framework (OPF) and Multi-Bank System (MBS), a regulatory filing said.

''The acquired capabilities in the payments space will give us access to IPs and licenses for 2 products, which is consistent with our strategy of pivoting the business towards product and platform implementations and participating in the banking transformation programmes,'' Tech Mahindra added.

This acquisition will open up other opportunities for Tech Mahindra as a larger partner with FIS across a number of areas, it said.

The cost of acquisition is USD 9 million and the transaction is expected to close by March 31, 2021, the filing added.

Established in March 2007, PTSL is a payments solutions provider with focus on banking and financial Services (BFS). The company is headquartered in Hong Kong and has approximately 109 employees. Its turnover for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 was USD 5.4 million.

In a statement, Tech Mahindra said it has inked a professional services agreement with FIS to scale its enterprise payments and banking capabilities.

''This agreement aligns with Tech Mahindra's strategy to expand its BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) footprint globally. In support of this strategy, Tech Mahindra will also build a state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Chennai, India,'' it added.

Vivek Agarwal, Head Corporate Development and Global Head for Financial Services and Healthcare at Tech Mahindra, said BFSI is one of the fastest growing industry segments for Tech Mahindra and the company now has a strong presence across key regions including North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

''This move is in line with our TechMNxt charter and is aimed at strengthening our global payments capabilities, and offer clients end-to-end payments transformation services and expand this expertise to core banking and digital,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer has produced more than 70 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses-CEO

Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE had produced over 70 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2020, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in an interview on CNBC on Tuesday.At the end of the last week of 2020, for exampl...

Canada PM shuffles top Cabinet players ahead of possible election

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named a new foreign minister on Tuesday and shuffled other top players in his Cabinet ahead of an election that insiders in his Liberal Party say is likely this year. Trudeaus hand was forced when Inno...

Mumbai reports 473 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

On the second day in a row,Mumbai on Tuesday reported less than 500 coronavirus positivecases, while seven people died, the city civic body said.With the addition of 473 fresh cases, Mumbaiscumulative COVID-19 count reached 2,99,796 while t...

Rescuers try to reach 22 trapped after Chinese gold mine blast

Rescue teams were on Tuesday racing to save 22 workers trapped underground for over two days after an explosion at a gold mine under construction in eastern China, as state media criticised a 30-hour delay in reporting the accident. Rescue ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021