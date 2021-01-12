Left Menu
Odisha govt allows marriage procession

The Odisha government onTuesday allowed marriage processions after withdrawingrestrictions imposed on it since March, 2020, in the wake ofthe pandemic situation.Special Relief Commissioner SRC P K Jena in a letterto district collectors, municipal commissioners and SPs, saidTaking into account the present situation, it has beendecided by the government to allow the marriage processionssubject to the ceiling on the number of participants maximum200...

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-01-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:23 IST
The Odisha government onTuesday allowed marriage processions after withdrawingrestrictions imposed on it since March, 2020, in the wake ofthe pandemic situation.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena in a letterto district collectors, municipal commissioners and SPs, said:''Taking into account the present situation, it has beendecided by the government to allow the marriage processionssubject to the ceiling on the number of participants (maximum200)... and strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocolsincluding physical distancing.'' Though the government on its January Unlock guidelinehad permitted the gathering of 200 people during marriageceremony, it prevented marriage procession. However, themodified notification issued on Tuesday allowed the marriageprocession within the maximum gathering of 200 people.

The government has also allowed gathering of 100people in funeral/last rites rituals in open space and amaximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity in closed spaces.

The government has, however, put certain conditionslike mandatory wearing of masks, maintaining social distancingnorms, provision of thermal scanning, and use of hand wash orsanitiser.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

