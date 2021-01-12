Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank and CES announce winners of Global Tech Challenge

Selected among over 1,000 applications, three winners were selected for gender equality, 10 for resilience and 17 for digital health.

World Bank | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:40 IST
World Bank and CES announce winners of Global Tech Challenge
“We are thrilled to be continuing our work with the World Bank so the world’s best and brightest innovators at CES can collaborate with the World Bank Group to enter new markets, provide solutions and aid in development,” said Karen Chupka, EVP, CES, Consumer Technology Association (CTA). Image Credit: www.worldbank.org

Today the World Bank Group and CES announced the winners of the Global Tech Challenge at CES®2021.

The result of a partnership between the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) and the World Bank Group, the Global Tech Challenge was launched at CES 2020 to reward scalable and innovative technological solutions in three main areas: digital health in East Africa, resilience in India and gender equality around the world. Technology solutions that helped communities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic were also prioritized.

Selected among over 1,000 applications, three winners were selected for gender equality, 10 for resilience and 17 for digital health. More details about the selected innovations can be accessed here for health, resilience and gender equality.

Global Tech Challenge winners will have the opportunity to access financial and/or technical assistance to pilot and scale their solutions on the ground with private sector companies, governments and within development projects financed by the World Bank Group, one of the largest sources of funding and knowledge for developing countries.

"From closing the digital divide to building resilience in the face of natural disasters or pandemics, innovation can solve some of the most pressing development challenges. The World Bank Group is pleased to support impactful programs focused on bringing equal access to connectivity to women in developing countries and to recognize cutting-edge solutions such as AI-enabled robots to rebuild homes in post-disaster areas. Now is the time to scale up solutions that have proven effective, so that no one is left behind in the new digital era," said Makhtar Diop, the World Bank's Vice President for Infrastructure.

"Disruptive technologies are a fundamental driver of economic growth and job creation—and the key to solving development challenges around the world. At IFC, we are proud to support the private sector in bringing these technologies to emerging markets, with innovations that range from portable ultrasound devices that can detect COVID-19 to medical tools that provide real-time cardiac diagnoses even in remote areas," said Stephanie von Friedeburg, Interim Managing Director and Executive Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer at IFC.

"We are thrilled to be continuing our work with the World Bank so the world's best and brightest innovators at CES can collaborate with the World Bank Group to enter new markets, provide solutions and aid in development," said Karen Chupka, EVP, CES, Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2021 will be an all-digital experience connecting exhibitors, customers, thought leaders and media from around the world. CES 2021 will allow participants to hear from technology innovators, see cutting-edge technologies and the latest product launches, and engage with global brands and startups from around the world. For over 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation, and CES 2021 will provide an engaging platform for companies large and small to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2021 updates and the media page for all press resources.

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer considers applying to register COVID-19 vaccine in Russia - TASS

Pfizer is considering seeking to register its COVID-19 vaccine in Russia, the TASS news agency cited the U.S. drugmaker as saying on Tuesday. Russia has registered two COVID-19 vaccines for domestic use, both developed by Russian research i...

Priest who spoke at Sen. Kennedy's funeral denies sex abuse

A Roman Catholic priest who delivered the homily at US Sen Ted Kennedys funeral in 2009 has pleaded not guilty to child sexual abuse.The Rev. Mark Hession was released on USD 2,500 bail Monday after his arraignment in Barnstable Superior Co...

Pawar welcomes SC order to stay implementation of 3 farm laws

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Courts decision to stay the implementation of three farm laws and set up a four-member panel to resolve the impasse between the government and farmer unions o...

Business briefs

Telecom infrastructure firm Indus Towers on Tuesday said it has appointed Vikas Poddar as its Chief Financial Officer....on the recommendation of HR, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approval of audit and risk management committee,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021