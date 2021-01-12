Left Menu
REUTERS NEXT-Environmentalists make a case for leaving fossil fuels in the ground

"We have an opportunity right now to responsibly put in place a plan to manage the decline of the oil and gas" industry, said Janet Redman, climate campaign director at environmental group Greenpeace USA. Shifting incentives away from fossil fuels and investing in public infrastructure and jobs can halt the greenhouse emissions leading to climate warming, she said.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 22:30 IST
Economic, climate and healthcare upheavals point to the need to move toward developing cleaner energy sources, environmentally friendly jobs and healthier communities, participants in a Reuters Next panel said on Tuesday.

A new U.S. presidential administration promising to reverse job losses, re-embrace the Paris climate accord to limit warming and stem the COVID-19 pandemic creates an opportunity to rethink the dominance of fossil fuels over the economy, they said. "We have an opportunity right now to responsibly put in place a plan to manage the decline of the oil and gas" industry, said Janet Redman, climate campaign director at environmental group Greenpeace USA.

Shifting incentives away from fossil fuels and investing in public infrastructure and jobs can halt the greenhouse emissions leading to climate warming, she said. U.S. taxpayers spend $20 billion a year to subsidize the cleanup of abandoned sites and lost worker pensions from troubled companies, she said. Fund managers and other investors are pulling money out of fossil fuel suppliers because of dwindling returns, said Kassie Siegel, director of the Center for Biological Diversity's Climate Law Institute. The pandemic-driven decline in oil and gas consumption is accelerating that decline, putting additional projects at risk.

"New fossil fuel extraction doesn't make sense from any group's perspective," Siegel said. Communities are pushing back against issuing new permits because of the risk of environmental hazards as economics weaken, she said. There must be a coordinated response to the pandemic, climate change and economic recovery, the panelists said.

"We need big investment, we need big thinking about how to transition communities and working away from fossil fuel production," said Peter Erickson, a senior scientist and climate policy director at the Stockholm Environment Institute. Initiatives in Spain to retrain coal miners for jobs in other industries provide models for other countries.

"There are lots of good examples to draw from," said Erickson. For more coverage from the Reuters Next conference please click here or www.reuters.com/business/reuters-next

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

The United Kingdom on Tuesday blasted China for the harrowing treatment of its Uyghur minority and said will introduce new measures to ensure that UK companies are not part of Xinjiang region supply chain. Addressing the countrys Parliament...

Chevron is reviewing political donations after last weeks violent invasion of the U.S. capitol, Chief Executive Mike Wirth said on Tuesday while speaking at the Reuters Next conference. Five people died, including a police officer, when sup...

With the House set to impeach, President Donald Trump is blaming Democratic congressional foes for tremendous anger in the country and last weeks deadly attack on the Capitol by his supporters after he urged them on their way.The embattled ...

Sikkim will receive 12,500 vialsof COVID-19 vaccine in the next couple of days for theinoculation exercise beginning from January 16, a top officialsaid on Tuesday.Chief Secretary SC Gupta said that data of 9,414 statehealth workers, 148 ce...
