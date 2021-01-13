Left Menu
Second COVID vaccine consignment arrives in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-01-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 12:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pexels

Odisha received the secondconsignment of COVID vaccine on Wednesday as a special planecarrying 20,000 vials of indigenously developed 'Covaxin'arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here, anofficial said.

The state had received its first consignment of COVIDvaccine on Tuesday when 40,822 vials of 'Covishield',manufactured by Pune's Serum Institute of India, arrived on aspecial flight.

The vials of Covaxin, manufactured in Hyderabad byBharat Biotech and ICMR, were transported to the State VaccineStore here amid tight security, he said.

Covaxin will be administered to people in the statecapital and Covishield in the districts, the official said.

If more Covaxin doses are available, those will beadministered to people in other urban areas, he said.

The first consignment of Covishield comprising 4.08lakh doses will be dispatched to all the districts within 48hours before the launch of the vaccination drive on January16, the official said.

Vaccines have already reached Cuttack, Puri andNayagarh districts and special vehicles with police escortshave been lined up for transportation of the vials to all the162 vaccination centres.

Expressing his happiness over the arrival of COVIDvaccines, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in a statement,''It is a moment of great joy. Odisha is fully prepared with anelaborate system for a seamless vaccination programme to saveprecious lives.''

