Roche Diagnostics appoints Narendra Varde as MD India & Neighbouring Markets

Roche Diagnostics India, a part of the Roche Group, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Narendra Varde as Managing Director for India and Neighbouring Markets.

Varde joins the company from Abbott Diagnostics India where he was General Manager & Country Head, Roche Diagnostics said in a statement. He has 15 years of working experience in in vitro diagnostics (IVD), medical devices and pharmaceutical industries, it added . Varde has also served as Regional Country Manager for Abbott Point of Care Diagnostics business in the UK, France and Ireland, the statement said.

''He is strongly qualified to take on this role given his strong focus on leading with innovation, drive to deliver value to customers and focus to improve quality of lives for patients that we believe will resonate with our culture,'' Head of High Growth Markets - Roche Diagnostics Asia Pacific, Guido Sander said.

