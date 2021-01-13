Left Menu
EIB signs €97m loan with Käppala to upgrade wastewater plant in Stockholm archipelago

The centralised wastewater treatment at Käppala will be upgraded to deal with the wastewater of around 900 000 people.

EIB | Lidingö | Updated: 13-01-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 16:50 IST
“This upgrade will secure the water treatment services for our 11 member municipalities for many decades to come and at the same time greatly improve the water quality of our beautiful archipelago”, said Andreas Thunberg, CEO of Käppalaförbundet. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a SEK 1 billion (€97 million) loan agreement with the Käppalaförbundet, an intermunicipality partnership in the Stockholm archipelago, for an upgrade and capacity increase of their wastewater treatment plant. The centralised wastewater treatment at Käppala will be upgraded to deal with the wastewater of around 900 000 people.

EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros noted: "Stockholm's famous "skärgård" is of high importance for both the environment and the local economy. As the EU's climate bank, we are happy to support the extension of the Käppala plant, helping to maintain the area in a sustainable way for the population."

"This upgrade will secure the water treatment services for our 11 member municipalities for many decades to come and at the same time greatly improve the water quality of our beautiful archipelago", said Andreas Thunberg, CEO of Käppalaförbundet.

The original plan was put into operation in 1969 and was already extended once with support from an EIB loan of 6 million ECU in 1997. By minimising pollution of the receiving waters, the project will have a positive impact on the immediate environment and the Baltic Sea and is expected to improve living conditions for the inhabitants of the Stockholm area.

