BoB raises Rs 969 crore from bonds

State-run Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Wednesday said it has raised over Rs 969 crore through a private placement of bonds.

The fund raised through Unsecured Subordinated Non-Convertible fully paid up Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds, BoB said in a regulatory filing.

The coupon offered on the bond is 8.15 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)