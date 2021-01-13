BoB raises Rs 969 crore from bonds

BoB raises Rs 969 crore from bondsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 17:08 IST
State-run Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Wednesday said it has raised over Rs 969 crore through a private placement of bonds.
The fund raised through Unsecured Subordinated Non-Convertible fully paid up Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds, BoB said in a regulatory filing.
The coupon offered on the bond is 8.15 per cent.
