Delhivery to hire 150 people; sets up tech centres in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad

Delhivery to hire 150 people; sets up tech centres in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad

Supply chain company Delhivery on Wednesday said it has set up two new tech offices in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad and hired about 150 people across technology, product and data science functions.

The company already has tech centers in Gurugram, Goa, and Hyderabad (in India), and Seattle in the US.

''Currently at 350-plus, Delhivery is also expanding its team to over 500 employees with new recruitments across technology, product, and data science functions by the next fiscal. The latest expansion drive will build on Delhivery's technological leadership in the supply chain domain and further augment its tech and data science capabilities,'' a statement said.

Delhivery provides supply chain services and services over 17,500 pin codes across 2,300 cities.

Alongside opening new offices, its technology teams will have the freedom to work remotely from any location and flexibly shuttle between in-office and remote environments as the country continues to emerge from the pandemic, the statement said.

''The fast spread of COVID-19 and initial nationwide lockdowns posed serious challenges and uncertainties in our supply chain network. Our technology stack acted as a significant differentiator during the time, enabling us to answer critical questions such as what essential and non-essential goods could move where, and how,'' Delhivery co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Kapil Bharati said.

He added that the expansion will ensure that the company stays ahead of the curve with tech and data science being the core business differentiators.

''Bengaluru has a great talent pool, and we want to tap into that. With Ahmedabad, we are further expanding into non-metro cities and will continue to add more in the future. In the crucible of the pandemic lockdown, our teams have displayed remarkable resilience in adapting to the remote working paradigm,'' he said.

This is a working model that Delhivery will continue to emulate in the months to come as well, Bharati added.

Last month, Delhivery had said it plans to head towards the public markets in the next 12-15 months. It had also announced Steadview Capital buying USD 25 million (about Rs 184 crore) worth of secondary shares from one of its early investors. The logistics firm, however, had not named the investor.

