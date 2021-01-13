Realty Connex - Real Estate 2020 & Beyond

Left Menu
Prominent Real Estate Industry Professionals comprising of C PrabhakarRao, President TBF (Telangana Builders Federation);. AbhishekChanda, Director, Vasavi Constructions, BalaVinodSudam - Member Real Estate Committee FICCI Telangana and AvinashKhanapur, Mahati Market Essentialz interacted regarding the Real Estate Market in Hyderabad and its growing potential. The discussion focussed on the Real Estate Industry of Hyderabad, how it was during the year of Pandemic - 2020 and its projection for 2021 & Beyond.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:01 IST
Realty Connex is being organized by Mahati Market Essentialz.. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 13 (ANI/Digpu): Prominent Real Estate Industry Professionals comprising of C PrabhakarRao, President TBF (Telangana Builders Federation);. AbhishekChanda, Director, Vasavi Constructions, BalaVinodSudam - Member Real Estate Committee FICCI Telangana and AvinashKhanapur, Mahati Market Essentialz interacted regarding the Real Estate Market in Hyderabad and its growing potential. The discussion focussed on the Real Estate Industry of Hyderabad, how it was during the year of Pandemic - 2020 and its projection for 2021 & Beyond. The event will witness the interaction between the industry professionals on the topic 'Real Estate 2020 & Beyond' in Hyderabad. the experts also spoke about the exhibition industry as such, which has brought in major players to the hyderabad market. the real estate industry expositions by prominent organizations were appreciated and the upcoming the first of its kind & the biggest 'Realty Connex' was termed as one of the important aspects of hyderabad real estate market for the future projects, set to be held from 5th to 7th February, 2021 at HICC-Novotel, Hyderabad.

Realty Connex is being organized by Mahati Market Essentialz, an organization which has created one of the most innovative virtual exhibition platforms and has been instrumental in hosting business conferences, workshops, events and team interactions, exhibitions across the globe. Realty Connex is all set to revolutionize the exhibition & expos segment pan india, the exhibition considering the dual platform will be able to connect audience both physically & virtually, a segment which guarantees a better footfalls, better sales, better connectivity and better interface between real estate firms & their potential customers, a unique initiative by Mahati Market Essentialz, one of the pioneers in the nation to create a unique platform for Virtual Expos during the lockdown which has helped umpteen number of companies, organizations, associations, etc. to organize important conferences, meets, workshops, expos & employee engagement programs.

Speaking on the occasion, AvinashKhanapur from Mahati Market Essentialz said, "our success on the virtual platform and our experience of conducting physical exhibition got us to amalgamate the most happening industry - real estate - in physical & virtual platform, making 'Realty Connex' the first of its kind hybrid exhibition in the country. The Expo will with ease facilitate interaction, communication, presentation of B2B & B2C customers with the participating brands. The Physical Expo is being organized with full adherence to Safety Norms as per MoHA Guidelines. To register yourself as a participant in the Real Estate Expo 'Realty Connex' visit https://realtyconnex.mahati-me.com/ Mahati Market Essentialz&Exposim have executed unique projects successfully for their clients including Uttar Pradesh Distillery Association (Upda), Business Network International (Bni) Chhattisgarh Region, Kanpur Region, M/S. Gandhi Cooperative Bank, M/S. Peoples Credit Society (Pmaccs), Nasscom Association, Institute Of Company Secretaries Of India (Icsi Org.), Phd Chambers Association, Indian Railways Retired Federation (Airraf), Union Bank Of India (Ubi), Kohinoor Business Expo, to name a few.

