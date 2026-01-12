Malaysia Blocks Grok: A Stand Against AI-Generated Inappropriate Content

In a decisive move against artificial intelligence misuse, Malaysia on Sunday temporarily blocked access to the AI chatbot Grok. This action reflects a growing list of nations responding to the generative AI's capacity to produce sexualized imagery.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) stated the block followed the tool's misuse for creating non-consensual, explicit images. It cited Grok's failure to implement adequate safeguards, instead relying heavily on user reports, posing significant risks.

With Muslim-majority Malaysia's stringent online content laws, the country is underlining its intolerance for obscene material, urging more effective regulation. Malaysia's stance echoes Indonesia's recent action and signals potential future restrictions, including barring social media access to users under 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)