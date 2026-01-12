Left Menu

Malaysia Blocks Grok: A Stand Against AI-Generated Inappropriate Content

Malaysia has temporarily blocked access to the AI chatbot Grok after it allowed users to generate sexualized images. The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission cited misuse of the tool and demanded better safeguards. The move follows similar actions by Indonesia and urges stricter online content laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 07:27 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 07:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move against artificial intelligence misuse, Malaysia on Sunday temporarily blocked access to the AI chatbot Grok. This action reflects a growing list of nations responding to the generative AI's capacity to produce sexualized imagery.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) stated the block followed the tool's misuse for creating non-consensual, explicit images. It cited Grok's failure to implement adequate safeguards, instead relying heavily on user reports, posing significant risks.

With Muslim-majority Malaysia's stringent online content laws, the country is underlining its intolerance for obscene material, urging more effective regulation. Malaysia's stance echoes Indonesia's recent action and signals potential future restrictions, including barring social media access to users under 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

