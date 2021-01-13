Left Menu
Development News Edition

FSDC sub-committee reviews developments in economy

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das headed Sub-Committee of the FSDC on Wednesday reviewed the major developments in the global and domestic economy as well as financial markets that impact financial stability, the central bank said in a statement. The virtual meeting of the Sub-Committee of the Financial Stability and Development Council FSDC was attended by various regulators, including Sebi and Irdai.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 19:01 IST
FSDC sub-committee reviews developments in economy

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das headed Sub-Committee of the FSDC on Wednesday reviewed the major developments in the global and domestic economy as well as financial markets that impact financial stability, the central bank said in a statement. The virtual meeting of the Sub-Committee of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) was attended by various regulators, including Sebi and Irdai. The Sub-Committee also discussed scope for improvements in insolvency resolution under IBC, utilisation of data with the Central KYC Records Registry and changes in the regulatory framework relating to Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) set up in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), among others. It also reviewed the activities of various technical groups under its purview and the functioning of State Level Coordination Committees (SLCCs) in various states and Union Territories. ''The regulators reaffirmed their resolve to be alert and watchful of emerging challenges to financial stability,'' the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. The members of the panel who attended the meeting included Ajay Tyagi (chairman, Sebi); Subhash Chandra Khuntia (chairman, Irdai); Supratim Bandyopadhyay (chairman, PFRDA); M S Sahoo (chairperson, IBBI); Injeti Srinivas (chairperson, IFSCA); and Debasish Panda (secretary, Department of Financial Services). Rajesh Verma (secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs); Ajay Prakash Sawhney (secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology); Krishnamurthy Subramanian (Chief Economic Adviser) and Shashank Saksena (secretary, FSDC) also attended the meeting, besides deputy governors and executive director of RBI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Thousands receive holy water to take part in virtual Gangasagar Mela rituals

At least 54,000 peopleacross the country have so far received holy water from theconfluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal, as the WestBengal government arranged for e-snan facility to avoidcrowding at the Gangasagar Mela in the wake of...

Vijay Mallya denied permission to appeal in UK bankruptcy case

Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya was on Wednesday denied permission to appeal against a UK High Court order refusing to dismiss bankruptcy proceedings brought by a consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India SBI, in their pursuit of...

NYC to terminate Trump contracts after Capitol insurrection

New York City will terminate business contracts with President Donald Trump after last weeks insurrection at the US Capitol, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.The Trump Organisation is under city contract to operate the two ice rinks...

Amitabh Bachchan wraps up 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' shoot

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday announced that he has finished shooting for the 12th season of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati KBC.The 78-year-old actor began filming the show keeping in line with the government mandated ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021