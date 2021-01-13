U.S. consumer prices increase in December

Left Menu
U.S. consumer prices increased in December, with households paying more for gasoline, though underlying inflation remained tame as the economy battled a raging COVID-19 pandemic, which has weighed on the labor market and the services industry. The Labor Department said on Wednesday its consumer price index increased 0.4% last month after gaining 0.2% in November. In the 12 months through December the CPI rose 1.4% after increasing 1.2% in November.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 19:04 IST
U.S. consumer prices increased in December, with households paying more for gasoline, though underlying inflation remained tame as the economy battled a raging COVID-19 pandemic, which has weighed on the labor market and the services industry.

The Labor Department said on Wednesday its consumer price index increased 0.4% last month after gaining 0.2% in November. In the 12 months through December the CPI rose 1.4% after increasing 1.2% in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI shooting up 0.4% and rising 1.3% year-on-year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

