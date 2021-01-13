Left Menu
Development News Edition

IndiGo plane gets stuck in snow accumulated adjacent to taxiway at Srinagar airport

IndiGo flight 6E 2559 operating from Srinagar to New Delhi today was held back at Srinagar. While taxiing out, the aircraft came in close contact with the snow which was accumulated adjacent to the taxiway, the airline added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 19:09 IST
IndiGo plane gets stuck in snow accumulated adjacent to taxiway at Srinagar airport

An IndiGo plane heading to take off for Delhi got stuck in snow that was accumulated near the taxiway at the Srinagar airport on Wednesday.

In a statement, the airline said it has held the aircraft at the Srinagar airport for further inspections, and an alternative flight was arranged to Delhi to accommodate all the affected passengers.

The brand new A321neo plane VT-IUZ had joined the airline's fleet last month. ''IndiGo flight 6E 2559 operating from Srinagar to New Delhi today was held back at Srinagar. While taxiing out, the aircraft came in close contact with the snow which was accumulated adjacent to the taxiway,'' the airline added. PTI DSP SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Mathews returns to Sri Lanka squad for England tests

Experienced Sri Lanka batsman Angelo Mathews, who missed their recent trip to South Africa due to a hamstring injury, has returned to the test side for the two-match home series against England starting on Thursday.The 33-year-old former ca...

Thousands receive holy water to take part in virtual Gangasagar Mela rituals

At least 54,000 peopleacross the country have so far received holy water from theconfluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal, as the WestBengal government arranged for e-snan facility to avoidcrowding at the Gangasagar Mela in the wake of...

Vijay Mallya denied permission to appeal in UK bankruptcy case

Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya was on Wednesday denied permission to appeal against a UK High Court order refusing to dismiss bankruptcy proceedings brought by a consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India SBI, in their pursuit of...

NYC to terminate Trump contracts after Capitol insurrection

New York City will terminate business contracts with President Donald Trump after last weeks insurrection at the US Capitol, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.The Trump Organisation is under city contract to operate the two ice rinks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021