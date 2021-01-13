Left Menu
UK retailer Debenhams still talking to possible suitors -administrator

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-01-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 19:41 IST
UK retailer Debenhams still talking to possible suitors -administrator

Collapsed British department store group Debenhams is continuing to engage with a number of third parties regarding the sale of all or parts of the business, administrator FRP Advisory said on Wednesday. It said that while this process continued, it is planning for the ongoing wind-down of the business as announced on Dec. 1.

The administrator said renewed national COVID-19 lockdowns meant a number of stores, including Debenhams' flagship store on Oxford Street, central London, where it has been unable to agree lease extensions will be permanently closed. In total, 320 jobs will be impacted by these closures, it said.

