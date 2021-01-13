Left Menu
Development News Edition

ReadyAssist raises USD 1 million

The company also said it is in discussion with institutional funds to raise another USD 5-10 million to support the delivery of its existing opportunities. The funding is led by one of the existing investors Satish Grampurohit, while the nine other senior professionals from diverse industries including Vijay Sambamurthi, Founder and Managing Partner of Lexygen, also participated in the funding round, the company said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 20:45 IST
ReadyAssist raises USD 1 million

Bengaluru-based startup ReadyAssist has raised USD 1-million in seed funding from a group of angel investors including an existing one, a release said on Wednesday. The funds were raised in two tranches.

The proceeds generated will be utilised to focus on augmenting the technology to help ReadyAssist's growth plans, and its ability to service a stranded customer faster than the current market solutions, among others, the company said. Last year, Ceat Tyres had joined hands with ReadyAssist to offer its customers a range of round-the-clock on-spot services to its customers. The company also said it ''is in discussion with institutional funds to raise another USD 5-10 million to support the delivery of its existing opportunities.'' The funding is led by one of the existing investors Satish Grampurohit, while the nine other senior professionals from diverse industries including Vijay Sambamurthi, Founder and Managing Partner of Lexygen, also participated in the funding round, the company said. “The recent investment further reinforces our commitment and dedication of becoming India's leading 24/7 roadside assistance service provider. This new development states that we are on the right path and encourages us to work hard and achieve long-term goals,'' said Vimal Singh, Founder and CEO, ReadyAssist. The company commenced its operations in December 2018. It provides services like on-spot breakdown support, towing and repairs for both bikes and cars on a pan-Indian basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cuttack to get world-class inter-state bus terminal

Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik announced on Wednesday that a world-class bus terminalwill be built at Khannagar in Cuttack and named after SubhashChandra Bose, marking the revolutionarys 125th birthanniversary.He said the bus terminal will be...

Rape accused BJP MLA gets more time for giving DNA testing sample

A BJP MLA facing allegations of raping a woman and being the biological father of her daughter on Wednesday escaped for the time being from undergoing a DNA test aimed at proving the charge against him.MLA Mahesh Negi from Dwarahat assembly...

NSA Ajit Doval in Kabul; holds talks with top Afghan leaders

Indias National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Wednesday held talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah in Kabul covering a range of key issues, including ways to synchronise efforts to comba...

APEDA making efforts to prepare action plan to boost millet exports

Agri export body APEDA is making efforts to prepare an action plan to increase export of millet and millet products for five years between 2021 and 2026, the government said on Wednesday.The commerce and industry ministry said efforts would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021