Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHPC to take over Rangit-IV project in Sikkim

The National Company Law Tribunal NCLT, Hyderabad bench approved NHPCs resolution plan for taking over JPCL as going concern vide its order on December 24, 2020. The CoC-approved resolution plan was filed by Resolution Professional with the NCLT Hyderabad bench on January 28, 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 20:52 IST
NHPC to take over Rangit-IV project in Sikkim

State-owned NHPC on Wednesday inked a definitive agreement for takeover of Rangit-IV hydro power project in Sikkim.

The agreement is for implementation of the approved resolution plan for takeover of 120 MW Rangit-IV hydro power project of Jalpower Corporation Ltd (JPCL) in Sikkim, a power ministry statement said. The agreement was signed between NHPC, Resolution Professional and Secured Financial Creditors (PFC and PNB) in presence of Y K Chaubey, Director(Tech) NHPC; R P Goyal, Director (Finance) NHPC and senior officers from NHPC and PFC, it said. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Hyderabad bench approved NHPC’s resolution plan for taking over JPCL as going concern vide its order on December 24, 2020. NHPC had submitted its resolution plan and was declared the successful resolution applicant by Committee of Creditors (CoC) on January 24, 2020. The CoC-approved resolution plan was filed by Resolution Professional with the NCLT Hyderabad bench on January 28, 2020. The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 943.20 crore. JPCL is the second company after Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Ltd to be acquired through insolvency process by NHPC. PTI KKS ANUANU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Italian government bond yields fall amid political uncertainty

Italys government bond yields fell sharply on Wednesday despite ongoing uncertainty over the future of the government in Rome.Other European government bond yields were also lower, but the drop was more moderate, with peripheral countries r...

Cuttack to get world-class inter-state bus terminal

Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik announced on Wednesday that a world-class bus terminalwill be built at Khannagar in Cuttack and named after SubhashChandra Bose, marking the revolutionarys 125th birthanniversary.He said the bus terminal will be...

Rape accused BJP MLA gets more time for giving DNA testing sample

A BJP MLA facing allegations of raping a woman and being the biological father of her daughter on Wednesday escaped for the time being from undergoing a DNA test aimed at proving the charge against him.MLA Mahesh Negi from Dwarahat assembly...

NSA Ajit Doval in Kabul; holds talks with top Afghan leaders

Indias National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Wednesday held talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah in Kabul covering a range of key issues, including ways to synchronise efforts to comba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021