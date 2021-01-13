JNPT container volume up 9.90% in December

Left Menu
The container traffic increased by 9.90 per cent over the same month of last year and the overall traffic grew by 10.04 per cent to 6.37 million tonnes from the 5.79 million tonnes handled in December 2019, it said in a statement.Also, in rail operations the port handled a record 556 rakes in December 2020, the statement said adding, the average monthly terminal handling time of trains improved to 4.42 hours in December from 6.18 hours in September.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 21:25 IST
Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) on Wednesday said its container handling volume increased by 9.90 per cent in December to 4.59 TEUs (twenty foot equivalent units).

JNPT is one of the 12 major ports in the country under the Centre.

''JNPT handled 4,59,920 TEUs in the month of December, 2020, which is the highest container volume handled in a month, ever recorded in the last twenty months. The container traffic increased by 9.90 per cent over the same month of last year and the overall traffic grew by 10.04 per cent to 6.37 million tonnes from the 5.79 million tonnes handled in December 2019,'' it said in a statement.

Also, in rail operations the port handled a record 556 rakes in December 2020, the statement said adding, the average monthly terminal handling time of trains improved to 4.42 hours in December from 6.18 hours in September. The average monthly turnaround time of trains (from placement to removal of trains) also reduced to 9.35 hours in December from 13.34 hours in September, the statement said.

In the calendar year 2020, the total container traffic handled by port is 4.47 million TEUs.

Sanjay Sethi, Chairman, JNPT said, ''CY 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us but we can look back with a certain degree of satisfaction on what we did to keep JNPT up and running and help maintain the supply of essential goods and trade flows critical for the country. I am thankful to all our stakeholders and employees for lending a helping hand as the team effort helped us sail through the pandemic and credit is also due to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways for the swift actions it took to deal with the fallout of the pandemic on trade and transport.'' The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) at Navi Mumbai is the biggest container handling Port in India accounting for around 52 per cent of the total containerised cargo volume, across the major ports of India. Commissioned on 26th May 1989, in less than three decades of its operations, JNPT has transformed from a bulk-cargo terminal to become the premier container port in the country.

Currently, JNPT operates five container terminals: The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal (JNPCT), the Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT), the Gateway Terminals India Pvt Ltd (GTIPL), Nhava Sheva International Gateway Terminal(NSIGT) and the newly commissioned Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Private Limited (BMCTPL). The Port also has a Shallow Water Berth for general cargo and another Liquid Cargo Terminal which is managed by BPCL-IOCL consortium.

