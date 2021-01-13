Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI allows select urban cooperative banks in western region to refund capital

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:22 IST
RBI allows select urban cooperative banks in western region to refund capital

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday allowed select urban cooperative banks to refund share capital to their members or nominees of deceased members on demand.

Only those urban cooperative banks (UCBs) in western region which have a capital to risk assets ratio (CRAR) of over 9 per cent are allowed to do so, as per an official communication.

''….it has been decided, in the interim, to permit UCBs which maintain CRAR of 9 per cent or above to refund the value of share capital to their members or nominees/heirs of deceased members on demand,'' read a letter to UCBs written by chief general manager Uma Shankar on Wednesday.

The move can be seen as an interim relief for the banks and their members.

The letter said starting from June 29, 2020, section 4 of the Banking regulation (Amendment) Act has come into force for the UCBs, which after amendments prohibits withdrawal or reduction in share capital by such lenders unless RBI specifies the extent up to which and conditions subject to which such reduction takes place.

It can be noted that as a prudent measure amid the pandemic, which is set to leave a deep financial impact, the RBI has asked all lenders to be very conservative on capital and prohibited them from declaring dividends.

It has also asked all the lenders to raise capital ahead of the hit to asset quality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Search operation underway to trace two people who jumped into Hindon canal

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said a search operation is underway to trace the bodies of a man and a woman who allegedly jumped into the Hindon canal here. Around 15 divers have been pressed into service to trace the bodies, they said.Deput...

U.S. Senate will not convene this week amid Trump impeachment -McConnell spokesman

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell will not use emergency powers to immediately reconvene the chamber this week as the House moves forward with its vote on President Donald Trumps impeachment, his spokesman said in a post on Twit...

US to block cotton from China region targeted in crackdown

The US government announced Wednesday that it will halt imports of cotton and tomatoes from the Uighur region of China in its most sweeping action yet to pressure the Communist Party to stop a campaign against ethnic minorities.Officials sa...

First doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine could be available in Europe in April, EU source

The European Union expects Johnson Johnson to deliver the first doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in April after approval from the EU drug regulator, a senior EU official told Reuters on Wednesday. The official, who is involved in negotiations...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021