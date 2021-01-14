Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qatar Airways says it will resume Egypt flights on Jan 18

Qatar Airways said on Wednesday it would restart flights to Egypt from Jan. 18, a day after Cairo reopened airspace to the state-owned carrier as part of a thaw in relations. Flights are resuming after Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain agreed this month with Qatar to end a political dispute that broke out in mid-2017.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 14-01-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 00:29 IST
Qatar Airways says it will resume Egypt flights on Jan 18
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@MofaQatar_EN)

Qatar Airways said on Wednesday it would restart flights to Egypt from Jan. 18, a day after Cairo reopened airspace to the state-owned carrier as part of a thaw in relations.

Flights are resuming after Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain agreed this month with Qatar to end a political dispute that broke out in mid-2017. Qatar Airways will operate a daily flight to Cairo, Egypt's capital, from Jan. 18 before starting twice weekly services to Mediterranean port city Alexandria on Jan. 25, it said on Twitter.

State carrier EgyptAir has announced plans to resume daily flights to Doha, Qatar's capital, and said it could add a second daily service if there was sufficient demand. Egypt and its Gulf allies cut ties with Qatar in 2017 over allegations it supports terrorism, which Doha denies. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain have also announced the reopening of their airspace to Qatar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

BRIEF-Reuters Next - Unilever CEO says global consumption trends to be suppressed in H1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Egypt says reviewing $23 billion high-speed train network with Siemens

Egypt is reviewing a final agreement with Germanys Siemens AG to develop a 360 billion Egyptian pound 23 billion, 1,000-km high-speed electric railway network, Egypts presidency said on Wednesday. Work would start immediately on an initial ...

NEWSMAKER-Italy's Renzi completes transformation from reformer to wrecker

Matteo Renzi, who as prime minister once enthused Italians and foreign observers with his promises of reform, is now among the countrys most unpopular figures, his name almost a byword for disloyalty and ruthless political manoeuvres.On Wed...

Farmers can't expect justice from apex court’s panel: UP Cong chief Lallu

Uttar Pradesh state Congress president Ajai Kumar Lallu on Wednesday asserted that farmers protesting against the three central farm laws cannot expect justice from the Supreme Court-appointed panel because four of its members have already ...

U.S. Chamber expects high-level Chinese visit early in Biden administration

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce sees every indication that a high-ranking delegation of Chinese officials will visit Washington early in the administration of President-elect Joe Biden, a top Chamber official said on Wednesday. Myron Brilliant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021