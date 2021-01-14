Left Menu
Development News Edition

China 2020 exports up despite virus; surplus surges to USD 535B

Exporters have taken market share from foreign competitors that still face curbs imposed to fight the pandemic.Exports surged 18.1 per cent in December over a year earlier to USD 281.9 billion. Imports rose 6.5 per cent to USD 203.7 billion.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 14-01-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 10:18 IST
China 2020 exports up despite virus; surplus surges to USD 535B

China's exports rose in 2020 despite pressure from the coronavirus pandemic and a tariff war with Washington, boosting its politically volatile trade surplus to USD 535 billion, one of the highest ever reported.

Exports rose 3.6 per cent over 2019 to USD 2.6 trillion, an improvement over 2019's 0.5 per cent gain, customs data showed Thursday. Imports edged down 1.1 per cent to just over USD 2 trillion.

China's exporters benefited from the relatively early reopening of its economy and demand for masks and other Chinese-made medical supplies. Exporters have taken market share from foreign competitors that still face curbs imposed to fight the pandemic.

Exports surged 18.1 per cent in December over a year earlier to USD 281.9 billion. Imports rose 6.5 per cent to USD 203.7 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mayawati asks BSP workers to celebrate her birthday as Jankalyankari Diwas

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday urged the members and workers of her party to celebrate her birthday on January 15 as Jankalyankari Diwas Public Welfare Day by helping poor, needy victims of COVID-19. In a series of tweet...

Durant, Nets win while short-handed with Harden deal pending

James Harden might soon be in Brooklyn and Kyrie Irving could soon be back, giving the Nets a potentially tantalizing trio.Kevin Durants focus was on something else Wednesday.We really wanted this game tonight and everybody played like that...

Panchshil Office Parks Commissions Phase II of Panchshil Business Park at Baner-Balewadi in Western Pune's Business District

- Qualys, VMWare Veritas amongst the latest anchor occupiers to lease office space therePUNE, India, Jan. 13, 2021 PRNewswire -- Panchshil Office Parks a unit of Pune-based Panchshil Realty today announced the commissioning of Phase II o...

Google rolls out fix for issues with Android contact tracing apps

Alphabet Incs Google said on Wednesday it has rolled out a fix for issues with some Android apps developed using the companys Exposure Notifications System that helps in COVID-19 contact tracing.The issue caused a delay in the ability of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021