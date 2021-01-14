NVIDIA Introduces GeForce RTX 3060, Next Generation of the World’s Most Popular GPU

Powered by NVIDIA Ampere Architecture, Delivers Up to 10x the Ray-Tracing Performance of GTX 1060; Starting at INR 29,500Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire IndiaNVIDIA today announced that it is bringing the NVIDIA Ampere architecture to millions more PC gamers with the new GeForce® RTX™ 3060 GPU.

With its efficient, high-performance architecture and the second generation of NVIDIA RTX™, the RTX 3060 brings amazing hardware ray-tracing capabilities and support for NVIDIA DLSS and other technologies, and is priced at INR 29,500.

NVIDIA's 60-class GPUs have traditionally been the single most popular cards for gamers on Steam, with the GTX 1060 long at the top of the GPU gaming charts since its introduction in 2016. An estimated 90 percent of GeForce gamers currently play with a GTX-class GPU.

"There's unstoppable momentum behind ray tracing, which has quickly redefined the new standard of gaming," said Matt Wuebbling, vice president of global GeForce marketing at NVIDIA. "The NVIDIA Ampere architecture has been our fastest-selling ever, and the RTX 3060 brings the strengths of the RTX 30 Series to millions more gamers everywhere." With newer gaming titles come bigger worlds with cinematic graphics and real-time ray tracing — these are gaming workloads that only RTX-powered platforms are suited to handle. The GeForce RTX 3060 has twice the raster performance and 10x the ray-tracing performance of the GTX 1060, making it a formidable upgrade opportunity and the foundation of a gaming PC platform powerful enough to handle cutting-edge titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Fortnite with RTX On at 60 frames per second.

The RTX 3060's key specifications include:• 13 shader-TFLOPs• 25 RT-TFLOPs for ray tracing• 101 tensor-TFLOPs to power NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling)• 192-bit memory interface• 12GB of GDDR6 memory Resizable BAR will be supported on the GeForce RTX 30 Series starting with the RTX 3060. When combined with a compatible motherboard, this advanced PCI Express technology enables all of the GPU memory to be accessed by the CPU at once, providing a performance boost in many games.

Like all RTX 30 Series GPUs, the RTX 3060 supports the trifecta of GeForce gaming innovations: NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA Broadcast, which accelerate performance and enhance image quality. Together with real-time ray tracing, these technologies are the foundation of the GeForce gaming platform, which brings unparalleled performance and features to games and gamers everywhere.

NVIDIA DLSS: The AI Gift That Gamers LoveAI is revolutionizing gaming — from in-game physics and animation simulation to real-time rendering and AI-assisted broadcasting features. Powered by dedicated AI processors on GeForce RTX GPUs called Tensor Cores, NVIDIA DLSS boosts frame rates while generating beautiful, crisp game images and gives gamers the performance headroom to maximize ray-tracing settings and increase output resolutions. DLSS is available in more than 25 games, with more added every month.

NVIDIA Reflex and Broadcast: The Ultimate PlayNVIDIA Reflex technology reduces system latency (or input lag), making games more responsive and giving players in competitive multiplayer titles an edge over the opposition. NVIDIA Broadcast is a suite of audio and video AI enhancements, including virtual backgrounds, motion capture and advanced noise removal, that users can apply to chats, Skype calls and video conferences.

Advanced GeForce Experience FeaturesAll NVIDIA GeForce GPUs benefit from GeForce Experience™, a tool used by tens of millions of gamers to optimize game settings, record and upload gameplay, stream gameplay, take screenshots, and download and install Game Ready® Drivers. The latest features include:• One-click automatic GPU Tuning: GeForce Experience now supports GPU Tuning, which can automatically create overclocking profiles by using an advanced scanning algorithm.

• Enhanced in-game monitoring overlay: GeForce Experience's already robust in-game overlay now adds performance stats, temperatures and latency metrics, including NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer stats.

Where to BuyThe GeForce RTX 3060 will be available in late February, starting at INR 29,500, as custom boards — including stock-clocked and factory-overclocked models — from top add-in card providers such as ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galaxy, Gigabyte, Innovision 3D, MSI, Palit, PNY and Zotac. Look for GeForce RTX 3060 GPUs at major retailers and etailers, as well as in gaming systems by major manufacturers and leading system builders worldwide.

About NVIDIANVIDIA's (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market and has redefined modern computer graphics, high performance computing and artificial intelligence. The company's pioneering work in accelerated computing and AI is reshaping trillion-dollar industries, such as transportation, healthcare and manufacturing, and fueling the growth of many others. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the benefits, performance, abilities, availability and price of the GeForce RTX 3060; the number of gamers who will use and benefit from GeForce RTX 3060; the number of gamers that use GTX-class GPUs; the momentum behind ray tracing and it redefining the standard of gaming; NVIDIA Ampere being our fastest selling architecture ever; GeForce RTX 30 Series supporting resizable BAR, DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA Broadcast; the benefits, performance and features of NVIDIA's technologies for games and gamers; AI revolutionizing gaming; the benefits, performance, features and abilities of DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, NVIDIA Broadcast and GeForce Experience; the availability and games adding DLSS; and the number of gamers using the GeForce experience and how it is used are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2021 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, Game Ready, GeForce, GeForce Experience, GeForce RTX and NVIDIA RTX are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

To View the Image Click on the Link Below:NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 PWRPWR

