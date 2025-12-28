Twelve Pilibhit Workers Trapped in Kyrgyzstan Return Amid Scam Unravel

Nine residents of Pilibhit, who were deceived into working in Kyrgyzstan under false promises of employment, have returned home. The others are set to be back by December 30, according to officials.

The 12 men, who hailed from areas in Pilibhit, were duped into paying Rs 2.5 lakh each by a recruitment agency with bogus job offers. A video revelation by one of the victims set the rescue in motion.

Efforts from officials, including the Indian Embassy's involvement after alerts from the families, led to securing their return. Authorities have been urged to hold those responsible accountable and recover the duped funds.