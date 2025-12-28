Left Menu

Twelve Pilibhit Workers Trapped in Kyrgyzstan Return Amid Scam Unravel

Nine men from Pilibhit safely returned from Kyrgyzstan after falling victim to a job scam. Stranded for three months, they returned with aid from officials. The remaining three will return by December 30. Lured by false job promises, all twelve experienced exploitation abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 28-12-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 00:08 IST
Twelve Pilibhit Workers Trapped in Kyrgyzstan Return Amid Scam Unravel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nine residents of Pilibhit, who were deceived into working in Kyrgyzstan under false promises of employment, have returned home. The others are set to be back by December 30, according to officials.

The 12 men, who hailed from areas in Pilibhit, were duped into paying Rs 2.5 lakh each by a recruitment agency with bogus job offers. A video revelation by one of the victims set the rescue in motion.

Efforts from officials, including the Indian Embassy's involvement after alerts from the families, led to securing their return. Authorities have been urged to hold those responsible accountable and recover the duped funds.

TRENDING

1
Measles Outbreak in Texas: Vaccine Policy Failures Exposed

Measles Outbreak in Texas: Vaccine Policy Failures Exposed

 United States
2
Struggling Under the Canvassed Sky: Gaza Families Weather the Storm

Struggling Under the Canvassed Sky: Gaza Families Weather the Storm

 Global
3
Powerful Quake Rattles Taiwan: No Casualties Reported

Powerful Quake Rattles Taiwan: No Casualties Reported

 Taiwan
4
Tragic Tandem: Fatal Paragliding Accident Sparks Safety Concerns at Bir Billing

Tragic Tandem: Fatal Paragliding Accident Sparks Safety Concerns at Bir Bill...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025