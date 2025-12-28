Left Menu

Tragic Tandem: Fatal Paragliding Accident Sparks Safety Concerns at Bir Billing

An experienced pilot was killed in a paragliding accident at Bir Billing when a tandem paraglider suffered a technical malfunction, losing balance and crashing. The incident has raised concerns over safety practices at adventure destinations, prompting immediate suspension of activities and an investigation into the cause.

An experienced pilot tragically lost his life following a tandem paragliding mishap at the famous Bir Billing site in Kangra district. The accident occurred when the paraglider faced a technical glitch shortly after take-off on Friday evening, causing it to lose balance and crash near a road.

Identified as Mohan Singh, the pilot was severely injured and succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, while a tourist accompanying him sustained non-fatal injuries. The incident prompted authorities to halt all paragliding activities for a day out of respect.

The case has sparked serious concerns about safety measures at adventure sports locales, with officials investigating possible causes like equipment failure, human error, or weather conditions. Further action is pending an investigation report, as stated by Vinay Kumar, District Tourism Development Officer.

