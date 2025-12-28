Struggling Under the Canvassed Sky: Gaza Families Weather the Storm

Displaced families in Gaza are enduring another harsh winter under makeshift tents as they brace for relentless rains. Two years into the devastating conflict between Israel and Hamas, many families have been living in inadequate shelters, struggling to cope with severe weather conditions and a scarcity of basic necessities.

Throughout the battered region, Gazans strive to reinforce their shelters with whatever materials can be found. Yet, with the ongoing ceasefire amidst political maneuverings in Washington, humanitarian groups are calling for increased aid and more robust support to address the escalating humanitarian crisis.

Notably, recent attacks and ensuing military operations paint a grim picture, complicating ceasefire talks. The humanitarian cost remains high, as the population reels from collective punishment practices and the persistent threat of violence in the conflict-torn region.