Measles Outbreak in Texas: Vaccine Policy Failures Exposed

The surge of measles cases in Texas has alarmed health experts, pushing the US to its highest outbreak level in over three decades, according to vaccine specialist Peter Hotez.

Hotez, the dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College, emphasized the dangerous policy gaps allowing nonmedical vaccine exemptions, particularly in states like Texas.

Moreover, he warns of federal policy changes under the new administration that could further limit vaccine access, combined with ongoing misinformation campaigns. Health officials urge vaccination to prevent a resurgence of preventable diseases.