Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dorsey: Trump Twitter ban is 'right' but 'dangerous'

A company making a business decision to moderate itself is different from a government removing access, yet can feel much the same, he said.Dorsey stressed that there is a need to look critically at inconsistencies of our policy and enforcement.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 14-01-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 12:06 IST
Dorsey: Trump Twitter ban is 'right' but 'dangerous'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has defended his company's unprecedented decision to permanently suspend US President Donald Trump from the popular social media site, but warned that it could set a "dangerous precedent" and reflective of the company's failure "to promote healthy conversation" across its platforms.

Dorsey broke his silence since the company's major decision in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

Twitter on Friday announced that Trump has been permanently suspended from Twitter due to the ''risk of further incitement of violence'', days after his supporters stormed the US Capitol and caused the deaths of four civilians and a police officer.

The unprecedented move by the California-based social media platform came after President Trump tweeted that he would not attend the inauguration of his successor Joe Biden on January 20.

"I do not celebrate or feel pride in our having to ban @realDonaldTrump from Twitter, or how we got here. After a clear warning we'd take this action, we made a decision with the best information we had based on threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter. Was this correct?," Dorsey said.

"I believe this was the right decision for Twitter. We faced an extraordinary and untenable circumstance, forcing us to focus all of our actions on public safety. Offline harm as a result of online speech is demonstrably real, and what drives our policy and enforcement above all," he said, on the day Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for inciting the Capitol Hill riot last week.

Asserting that having to ban an account has real and significant ramifications and while there are clear and obvious exceptions, he said, "I feel a ban is a failure of ours ultimately to promote healthy conversation. And a time for us to reflect on our operations and the environment around us." "Having to take these actions fragment the public conversation. They divide us. They limit the potential for clarification, redemption, and learning. And sets a precedent I feel is dangerous: the power an individual or corporation has over a part of the global public conversation," Dorsey said.

He added that the check and accountability on this power has always been the fact that a service like Twitter is one small part of the larger public conversation happening across the internet.

"If folks do not agree with our rules and enforcement, they can simply go to another internet service,'' he said.

Dorsey pointed out that this concept was challenged last week when a number of foundational internet tool providers also decided not to host what they found dangerous.

"I do not believe this was coordinated. More likely: companies came to their own conclusions or were emboldened by the actions of others.

"This moment in time might call for this dynamic, but over the long term it will be destructive to the noble purpose and ideals of the open internet. A company making a business decision to moderate itself is different from a government removing access, yet can feel much the same," he said.

Dorsey stressed that there is a need to look critically at inconsistencies of "our policy and enforcement. Yes, we need to look at how our service might incentivise distraction and harm. Yes, we need more transparency in our moderation operations. All this can't erode a free and open global internet." Speaking about his passion for cryptocurrency Bitcoin, Dorsey said Bitcoin demonstrates a model of a foundational internet technology that is not controlled or influenced by any single individual or entity. "This is what the internet wants to be, and over time, more of it will be.

"This will take time to build," he said, adding that it is important that the company acknowledges this is a time of great uncertainty and struggle for so many around the world.

"Our goal in this moment is to disarm as much as we can, and ensure we are all building towards a greater common understanding, and a more peaceful existence on earth" and that the internet and global public conversation is the best and most relevant method of achieving this. "I also recognise it does not feel that way today. Everything we learn in this moment will better our effort, and push us to be what we are: one humanity working together," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tash Farrant returns to England squad, Anya Shrubsole ruled out of New Zealand tour

England player Tash Farrant has returned to the womens team while Anya Shrubsole will miss the upcoming tour of New Zealand due to knee injury as the 16-player English squad was announced on Thursday. New Zealand womens cricket team White F...

China denies entry to two WHO team members after tests, WSJ says

China denied entry to two members of a World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the novel coronavirus after both tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, the Wall Street Journal reported.Chinese officials blocked the duo ...

Merkel's party chooses new leader ahead of German election

Chancellor Angela Merkels center-right party is choosing a new leader this weekend, a decision that will help shape German voters choice of a successor to Merkel at the helm of the European Unions biggest economy after her 16-year reign.Mer...

Hong Kong Broadband Network blocks website to comply with security law

Hong Kong Broadband Network HKBN said on Thursday it blocked a website that publishes material mainly on 2019 anti-government protests to comply with the citys national security law, marking the first censorship of a local website under the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021