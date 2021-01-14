Left Menu
Get money at a moment's notice with an Instant Personal Loan from Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers collateral-free instant personal loans that one can get with immediate approval and disbursal within 24 hours.

14-01-2021
Representative image

Bajaj Finserv offers unsecured personal loans with approval in 5 minutes and money in your bank in just 24 hoursPune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)With very few restrictions on end-use and easy repayment options to choose from, a personal loan is a handy solution that can help one meet their planned and unplanned expenses. And while availing financing was traditionally a tedious process that required a lot of time and hassle, there is a faster option available today. Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers collateral-free instant personal loans that one can get with immediate approval and disbursal within 24 hours*. Get instant funds in four simple stepsSalaried individuals looking to borrow money can consider an instant personal loan by following these simple steps on the Bajaj Finserv website:• Fill in the online application form with a few personal details• Choose the loan amount and repayment tenure• Receive a call from a Bajaj Finserv representative and submit the necessary documents• On approval, have the money disbursed within 24 hours* Some useful features of a Bajaj Finserv Personal LoanThere are several benefits of choosing an instant personal loan from Bajaj Finserv.

1. High loan amount: Bajaj Finserv offers personal loans up to Rs. 25 lakh that can help in financing big-ticket expenses without straining the borrowers' savings.

2. Flexible tenures for repayment: One can avail of a personal loan and repay it over periods ranging from 12 to 60 months.

3. Quick disbursal: Time is a crucial factor especially when one needs finance for their urgent expenses such as a medical emergency or urgent home repairs. With a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan, one can expect an instant approval within 5 minutes and receive funds within 24 hours*.

4. Pre-approved loan offer: Pre-approved customers can get personalised offers from Bajaj Finserv in just a few clicks. To get this offer, one needs to visit Bajaj Finserv's website, enter their name and phone number, and check their pre-approved loan offer.

5. Online application: The application process for existing customers is completely digital as one can easily get a loan without visiting any branch or meeting any representative. The entire process at Bajaj Finserv is online and quick.

6. No lengthy paperwork: Bajaj Finserv offers hassle-free personal loan against minimal paperwork. To get a personal loan, one needs to submit a few documents such as KYC, salary slips, bank account statement etc. However, an existing customer can enjoy an instant personal loan with no paperwork. Meet the eligibility criteria to get a personal loanBajaj Finserv offers personal loans to individuals who are:• Residing citizens of India• Aged between 23 and 55 years• Having a stable source of monthly income• Having a CIBIL score of 750 or higher Upon deciding to avail an instant personal loan from Bajaj Finserv, one needs to fulfil the eligibility parameter and fill an online application form to avail the funds. With these exciting features and simple eligibility parameters of an instant personal loan, Bajaj Finserv provides urgent funds to customers to finance their needs. *T&C apply About Bajaj Finance LimitedBajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 40 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Lifecare Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. To know more, please visit: www.bajajfinserv.in.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

