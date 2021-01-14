Coriander futures decline on low demand

Coriander prices on Thursday fell by Rs 124 to Rs 5,680 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for January eased by Rs 124, or 2.14 per cent, to Rs 5,680 per quintal in 1,140 lots.

Coriander for delivery in April declined by Rs 92, or 1.5 per cent, to Rs 6,040 per quintal in 1,995 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to the decline in coriander prices here.

