Left Menu
Development News Edition

Truecaller appoints Odd Bolin as CFO

Bolin will join the management team in Stockholm and oversee the financial management and operations to support the companys growth, and to prepare the firm for an initial public offering IPO, a statement said.This is the second senior hire by the company in the past two months to strengthen the management team, it added.Prior to Truecaller, Bolin was the Group CFO at Sinch, a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement where he helped take the company public and led half a dozen international acquisitions, including Sinchs USD 130 million acquisition of Mblox in 2016.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 18:14 IST
Truecaller appoints Odd Bolin as CFO
Representative Image Image Credit:

Caller identification app Truecaller on Thursday said it has appointed Odd Bolin as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Bolin will join the management team in Stockholm and oversee the financial management and operations to support the company's growth, and to prepare the firm for an initial public offering (IPO), a statement said.

This is the second senior hire by the company in the past two months to strengthen the management team, it added.

Prior to Truecaller, Bolin was the Group CFO at Sinch, a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement where he helped take the company public and led half a dozen international acquisitions, including Sinch's USD 130 million acquisition of Mblox in 2016. He has also been Group CFO at intellectual property firm Zacco, mobile games developer G5 Entertainment, and IT consultancy Cybercom. Previous to that, Bolin was a stock market analyst and M&A advisor. ''As Truecaller is preparing for an IPO, Odd will play a key role in the process. We have strong confidence in Odd's expertise and previous experience in taking high growth companies public, and we believe that he will add great value to the company and the management team,'' Truecaller CEO and co-founder Alan Mamedi said.

The Swedish company had 267 million active users globally at the end of 2020. India is the biggest market for the company with 195 million users. ''Truecaller is a success story that I'm very excited to be a part of, and I'm eager to support the company in taking it public. I think we've only just scratched the surface of our potential. There is still tremendous opportunity to expand our footprint globally,'' Bolin said.

The company said its active user base grew 25 per cent in 2020 - rising from 213 million active users at the beginning of the year to 267 million active users globally at the end of 2020, while also becoming profitable and cash flow-positive. ''India contributes a majority of users and revenue for Truecaller. Currently, Truecaller has 195 million active users in India alone,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to address Startup India International Summit on Jan 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with startups and address Startup India International Summit Prarambh on Saturday via video conferencing. The summit is being organized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trad...

Uttarakhand officials deny alleged scam in animal husbandry department

The BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has been misguided, said the Secretary for Animal Husbandry in Uttarakhand Government Meenakshi Sundaram on Thursday while rejecting the allegations of Rs 3000 crore scam in the Uttarakhand Sheep and Wool Developmen...

Naeem Akhtar admitted to hospital after falling unconscious in Srinagar sub-jail

Senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar, who was arrested in December, was admitted to a private hospital on Thursday after he fell unconscious in a sub-jail here, his family said on Thursday. Akhtar, the 68-year-old PDP idealogue, was admitted to K...

Soccer-Arsenal set to hire Premier League's director of football Garlick

The Premier Leagues director of football Richard Garlick is set to become Arsenals new director of football operations in the coming months, the club said on Thursday. Garlick, a qualified solicitor, has been with the Premier League since 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021