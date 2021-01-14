It will take 6-7 months for vaccine to reach general public: Maha offical

Even as the inoculation driveagainst COVID-19 is set to start in two days, a Maharashtragovernment official said on Thursday that it will take six toseven months for the vaccine to become available for those whoare not in the high-risk category.

Healthcare workers, frontline staff and peoplesuffering from co-morbidities -- all these considered to be athigh risk of contracting the infection -- will be administeredthe jab in the first three phases of the drive, startingJanuary 16.

Speaking to PTI about preparations, state immunizationofficer Dr Dilip Patil said, ''All workshops and training forthe drive have been completed. We are all set to conducterror-free vaccination drive.'' Around 7.86 lakh healthcare workers from government,private and Armed Forces medical facilities have registeredfor vaccination and so far no one has backed out, he said.

Asked when the vaccine will be available for thegeneral public, Patil said it would take at least six to sevenmonths.

''Considering the time it would take to administer thevaccine to healthcare workers, frontline staff and people withco-morbid conditions, it would take a minimum of six to sevenmonths for the vaccine to reach the general public,'' he said.

After healthcare workers, the vaccine will beadministered to frontline staff such as police, home guardsand others in the second phase.

''Respective departments have been asked to registertheir employees (beneficiaries) on CO-WIN application. So far2.92 lakh frontline workers have registered for the secondphase,'' he said.

Maharashtra has received 9.63 lakh doses of Covishieldvaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and20,000 doses of Covaxin which is developed by Bharat Biotech,he said.

''The vaccination drive has been planned at 285 placesin the state on the first day, and by Friday, consignments ofthe vaccine will reach all over the state,'' he said.

Oxygen cylinders have been kept ready and medicalstaff will be on standby to tackle any adverse reaction to thevaccine, the official said.

Beneficiaries cannot choose between the two vaccines,he said.

''To take the vaccine is optional, but beneficiarieswill have no option to choose between the two vaccines.

Whichever vaccine is available at the centre, will beadministered,'' Dr Patil said.

