Maha CM seeks Pune-Nashik rail plan for Cabinet consideration

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 20:16 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Thursday asked officials to move the Pune-Nashiksemi high-speed railway project proposal before the stateCabinet.

According to an official statement, Thackeray gave theinstruction during a meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House hereto discuss the project.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Transport MinisterAnil Parab and senior officials were present at the meeting.

The project, expected to cost Rs 16,039 crore, hadreceived approval from the Railway Ministry last year.

It was informed in the meeting that connecting the twodistricts, which lead in agriculture and industrial sectors,by a direct rail line, will help fast-track economicdevelopment in the belt, the statement said.

Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure DevelopmentCorporation Ltd (also known as MahaRail) managing directorRajesh Kumar Jaiswal made a presentation during the meeting onprojects the state-run firm will implement in the future.

These include Mumbai-Pune (high-speed railway projectone-hour journey), Ratnagiri-Pune, Aurangabad-Chalisgaon,Rotegaon-Kopargaon, Pune-Aurangabad, Pune-Nanded, Chiplun-Karad (new line) and Vaidbhavwadi-Kolhapur (new line), thestatement said.

