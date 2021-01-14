Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lankan trade unions remain opposed to Adani Group investment in Colombo Port

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 14-01-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 20:59 IST
Lankan trade unions remain opposed to Adani Group investment in Colombo Port

Sri Lankan port trade unions on Thursday said they were not convinced with the proposal of Indian multinational company Adani Group and its partners buying 49 per cent stake in the Eastern Container Terminal (ETC) of Colombo Port, a day after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa met them to explain the need for foreign funding.

''The ETC is in its last gasp, we have lost everything, our aim is to retain the ETC's operation 100 per cent under the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA),'' Niroshan Gorakanage, a trade union leader told reporters, adding that the talks with the president had failed.

President Rajapaksa met representatives of 23 Colombo Port trade unions at the Presidential Secretariat here on Wednesday.

Rajapaksa said the previous government had agreed to sell the ECT to Indian stakeholders and take a loan from Japan to procure equipment required to operate the terminal.

The president said his administration had re-negotiated the agreement, according to which Sri Lanka would hold 51 per cent of ownership of the ECT and the SLPA would manage the terminal's operations.

Speaking to reporters, union leader Shamal Sumanaratne said the president had explained to them the geo-political reasons behind the investment from Adani Group.

''He (Gotabaya) said that there was a danger that the Colombo Port would be losing the 66 per cent of transhipment business coming from India, which the port currently handles. We told the president, if that was the case, we would still lose the 66 per cent business even after the new deal was inked,'' Sumanaratne said.

During the meeting on Wednesday, the president said Adani Group and other investors would own 49 per cent of the ECT, thereby remaining minority partners to the SLPA.

Rajapaksa had reiterated that the investments would not compromise the country's independence or sovereignty.

Sumanaratne said, ''We told the president that public opinion was strongly against the deal. We asked him to give us a chance to talk to the Cabinet committee.'' The Cabinet committee is representing Sri Lanka in the negotiations with the foreign investors.

Rajapaksa's office has said the new deal would bring economic benefits to the people in the form of additional employment and increased traffic at the port.

However, trade unions across all political parties have united to reject the foreign investment in the ECT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Man who threw fire extinguisher at police in U.S. Capitol is arrested

A Pennsylvania man who allegedly threw a fire extinguisher at police during the riots at the U.S. Capitol has been arrested, a U.S. Justice Department spokeswoman confirmed on Thursday.The arrest of retired firefighter Robert Sanford of Che...

French President urges global leaders to support agricultural development

In a move to sustainably address rising hunger and poverty, exacerbated by COVID-19, climate change and biodiversity loss, French President Emmanuel Macron called on global leaders to step up their commitments in support of long-term agricu...

Nepal FM arrives in India on three-day visit, to hold talks with Jaishankar Friday

Nepals Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali arrived here on Thursday on a three-day visit during which he will co-chair the India-Nepal Joint Commission meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, and is expected to discuss COVID-19...

Self-reliance doesn't mean boycotting foreign goods but believing in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam': Harsh Vardhan

Self-reliant India does not mean boycotting foreign goods but believing in the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and only a self-reliant nation can make its nation paramount, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday. Addressing a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021