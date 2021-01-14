Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Dow, Nasdaq hit record highs as focus turns to Biden's stimulus plan

The Dow and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Thursday in anticipation of President-elect Joe Biden's pandemic aid proposal to jump-start a struggling economy after data highlighted weakening labor market conditions. The Labor Department's weekly jobless report showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, underscoring the impact of a resurgence in COVID-19 infections.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 21:19 IST
US STOCKS-Dow, Nasdaq hit record highs as focus turns to Biden's stimulus plan
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Dow and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Thursday in anticipation of President-elect Joe Biden's pandemic aid proposal to jump-start a struggling economy after data highlighted weakening labor market conditions.

The Labor Department's weekly jobless report showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, underscoring the impact of a resurgence in COVID-19 infections. However, the S&P 500 rose for the seventh time in nine sessions this year as investors count on Biden to unveil a stimulus plan on Thursday evening that could exceed $1.5 trillion.

"For a while investors have been looking forward to what the picture might be like once the vaccine is fully distributed and the worst parts of the pandemic over," said Rick Meckler, partner, Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey. "There is a little bit of a fear of 'sell on the news' that when (stimulus) is actually introduced, it won't be as large as some people like or it's possible that market will start to look at how it's going to be paid for."

Among individual stocks, Delta Air Lines gained about 5% as Chief Executive Ed Bastian forecast 2021 to be "the year of recovery" after the coronavirus pandemic prompted its first annual loss in 11 years. The S&P 1500 airlines index added 3.4%.

Five of the 11 major S&P sectors rose in early trading with economy-linked energy, financial and industrials gaining the most. The domestically-focused small-cap Russell 2000 also hit an all-time high.

Analysts have said near-term political uncertainties in Washington, a relentless rise in coronavirus cases and a slower than expected rollout of vaccines could impede gains for equities in the short-term. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump became the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice when the House voted 232-197 on Wednesday to charge him with inciting riots at the Capitol. The impeachment proceedings threaten to hang over the beginning of Biden's term.

At 10:44 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 116.19 points, or 0.38% , to 31,178.17, the S&P 500 gained 11.29 points, or 0.30 %, to 3,821.13 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 81.07 points, or 0.62 %, to 13,210.89. U.S.-listed shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd surged about 10% after posting its best-ever quarterly profit and raised revenue and capital spending estimates to record levels.

The Philadelphia semiconductor index jumped 2.3% to a record high. Attention is shifting to the earnings season with results from JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo slated for Friday.

First-quarter and 2021 corporate guidance will be key for investors as new lockdowns threaten to push back a recovery in corporate earnings, according to investment banks. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 3-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 37 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 383 new highs and three new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Health workers first in line as Turkey launches Sinovac vaccine rollout

Turkey began administering COVID-19 shots developed by Chinas Sinovac to health workers on Thursday, as it vaccinated more than 260,000 people as part of a nationwide programme against the virus. Turkey has reported more than 2.3 million in...

Nations must step up action to adapt to new climate reality: UNEP report

As temperatures rise and climate change impacts intensify, nations must urgently step up action to adapt to the new climate reality or face serious costs, damages and losses, a new UN Environment Programme UNEP report finds.WMO Secretary-Ge...

SBI's USD 600 mn foreign currency bonds listed on India INX

State Bank of India SBI on Thursday said its foreign currency bonds of USD 600 million, under its USD 10 billion global Medium Term Note Programme, have been listed on India INXs Global Securities Market GSM platform. GSM is GIFT IFSCs lead...

UK bans arrivals from South America over Brazil coronavirus variant

Britain will ban arrivals from South American countries and Portugal because of concerns over a new Brazilian variant of the coronavirus, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed concern about...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021