U.S. airlines back Biden plan to legally mandate passenger facial coverings -- letter

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2021 01:00 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 00:52 IST
A group representing major U.S. airlines on Thursday backed President-elect Joe Biden's plan to mandate facial coverings for all air passengers, but asked him to lift it once the coronavirus pandemic ends and give them flexibilities in enforcing it.

Airlines for America, which represents American Airlines Co , Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and others, asked Biden in a letter seen by Reuters to "allow air carriers to maintain their existing policies and practices which are aimed at de-escalating conflict in-flight and allowing the aircraft to continue while providing a consequential enforcement backstop on the ground."

