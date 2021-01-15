Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: UK bans travel from South America over Brazil variant fears

He said on Twitter that the move is another way to reduce the risk of importing infections. The restrictions also apply to the Portuguese archipelagos of Madeira and the Azores.The ban does not apply to British and Irish nationals and third country nationals with residence rights in the UK.

PTI | London | Updated: 15-01-2021 04:47 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 04:47 IST
COVID-19: UK bans travel from South America over Brazil variant fears

The United Kingdom is banning travel from the whole of South America and Portugal amid concerns over a new variant of the coronavirus in Brazil, authorities here announced.

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that as of 4 am Friday, arrivals from more than a dozen countries, including Argentina, Chile and Peru, will be halted “following evidence of a new variant in Brazil.” Outside South America, the Cape Verde islands off the west coast of Africa and Panama in Central America were also slapped with travel bans.

And in a move that prompted consternation in Portugal, Shapps said travel from that country would also be halted because of its close links with Brazil, though there are exemptions for truck drivers from Portugal transporting essential goods. He said on Twitter that the move is ''another way to reduce the risk of importing infections.” The restrictions also apply to the Portuguese archipelagos of Madeira and the Azores.

The ban does not apply to British and Irish nationals and third country nationals with residence rights in the UK. However, anyone returning from the banned destinations must quarantine themselves for 10 days with their households. The announcement comes just a few weeks after many countries banned travel from the UK following the discovery of another variant of the virus around London and southeastern England, which has been blamed for a sharp in new coronavirus infections and deaths related to COVID-19.

Brazil, for example, temporarily suspended flights from or via the UK as of December 25 over concerns over that variant, which is believed to be around 50 per cent more contagious.

Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva called the UK decision “absurd” and “without logic” and said he would seek clarification from his British counterpart.

In an interview with news agency Lusa published online by the newspaper Diario de Noticias, he said there was no evidence the variant found in Brazil had reached Portugal and stressed that all passengers traveling from Brazil to Portugal must be tested for the coronavirus within 72 hours of their departure.

“Suspending flights from Portugal with the argument of the connections between Portugal and Brazil is, with all due respect, completely absurd,” the foreign minister was quoted as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden unveils plan to pump $1.9 trillion into pandemic-hit economy

President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a 1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal on Thursday designed to jump-start the economy and speed up the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic. Biden campaigned last year on a promise to take the pande...

Fourth UN peacekeeper dies following attack in northern Mali

A fourth UN peacekeeper from Ivory Coast died from injuries inflicted by an improvised explosive device and an attack by unidentified gunmen in northern Malis Timbuktu region, the United Nations said here.In Wednesdays incident, the UN init...

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Search and advertising giant Google closed its deal to buy fitness tracking company Fitbit , the companies said on Thursday, even as U.S. and Australian competition regulators said they were continuing probes of the 2.1 billion transaction....

Vaccines to stimulus checks: Here's what's in Biden plan

President-elect Joe Biden is proposing a USD1.9 trillion plan to expand coronavirus vaccinations, help individuals and jump-start the economy. The plan, which would require congressional approval, is packed with proposals on health care, ed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021