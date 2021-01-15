Left Menu
Development News Edition

Strides Pharma Science arm gets USFDA nod for HIV treatment drug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 10:14 IST
Strides Pharma Science arm gets USFDA nod for HIV treatment drug
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Drug firm Strides Pharma Science on Friday said its step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global, has received approval from the US health regulator for Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets, used to treat HIV.

The approved product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Truvada tablets of Gilead Sciences.

Strides Pharma Global, Singapore, has received approval for Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets in the strengths of 200 mg/300 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing.

Quoting IQVIA moving annual total (MAT) November 2020 data, Strides Pharma Science said the US market for Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets, 200 mg/300 mg is approximately USD 2.4 billion.

The product will be manufactured at the company's facility at Bengaluru and will be marketed by Strides Pharma in the US market,'' the company added.

The company has 127 cumulative abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filings with USFDA of which 95 ANDAs have been approved and 32 are pending approval. Shares of Strides Pharma Science were trading 0.83 per cent higher at Rs 929 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pre-book Galaxy S21 series and get free Galaxy Smart Tag, cashback up to Rs 10,000

The Galaxy S21 series is now available for pre-booking in India via Samsungs Exclusive Stores and retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals.The base model i.e. the Galaxy S21 8GB128GB has four shades- Phantom Violet, White, Pink...

Samsung launches new flagship Galaxy S smartphone early, targets remote workers, gamers

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday unveiled the first Galaxy S smartphone with a stylus for on-screen work called the S Pen, more than a month ahead of its usual annual release schedule for models of its flagship compact phone. Analysts...

More than 100 individuals arrested for Capitol Hill riots, says FBI

US security agencies have arrested more than 100 individuals for their criminal activities in last weeks siege of the Capitol and are monitoring an extensive amount of concerning online chatter ahead of President-elect Joe Bidens inaugurati...

Athletic knocks out Madrid to reach Super Cup final vs Barça

Athletic Bilbao knocked out defending champion Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup with a 2-1 win, setting up a final against Barcelona.Ral Garca scored two first-half goals to put Athletic in Sundays final in Seville against the Catalan c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021