11 killed in road mishap in Karnataka

Eleven people including ninewomen were killed in a road accident near Itigatti village inthe district on Friday.

Most of them hailed from Davanagere district, policesaid.

The tempo-traveller they were travelling in collidedwith a truck.

Five people, including the truck driver, were injuredin the mishap, police added.PTI RS SSPTI PTI

