Left Menu
Development News Edition

11 killed in road mishap in Karnataka

PTI | Dharwad | Updated: 15-01-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 12:15 IST
11 killed in road mishap in Karnataka
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Eleven people including ninewomen were killed in a road accident near Itigatti village inthe district on Friday.

Most of them hailed from Davanagere district, policesaid.

The tempo-traveller they were travelling in collidedwith a truck.

Five people, including the truck driver, were injuredin the mishap, police added.PTI RS SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sanjay Dutt digs out monochrom picture from 'LOC: Kargil' sets on Army Day

Taking a trip down the memory lane, actor Sanjay Dutt on Friday shared an old monochromatic picture from the sets of his war film LOC Kargil War on the occasion of Army Day. Dutt shared the throwback picture featuring him, and his co-stars ...

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

General Electric Co accused a Siemens Energy AG subsidiary of using stolen trade secrets to rig bids for lucrative contracts supplying gas turbines to public utilities, and cover up improper business gains totaling more than 1 billion, acco...

Hong Kong security chief says police surveillance under security law is not subject to existing rules

Hong Kongs security chief said on Friday that police surveillance of communications under the citys national security law is not subject to rules under the financial hubs Interception of Communications and Surveillance Ordinance.John Lee, s...

Sports News Roundup: Houston Rockets trade frustrated Harden to Brooklyn Nets; Raiders owner Davis buying WNBA's Las Vegas Aces and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Houston Rockets trade frustrated Harden to Brooklyn NetsThe Houston Rockets have traded guard James Harden to Brooklyn, the Nets anounced on Thursday, after the eight-time All-Stars relat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021