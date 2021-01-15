11 killed in road mishap in Karnataka

11 killed in road mishap in KarnatakaPTI | Dharwad | Updated: 15-01-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 12:15 IST
Eleven people including ninewomen were killed in a road accident near Itigatti village inthe district on Friday.
Most of them hailed from Davanagere district, policesaid.
The tempo-traveller they were travelling in collidedwith a truck.
Five people, including the truck driver, were injuredin the mishap, police added.PTI RS SSPTI PTI
