Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares inch lower on lockdown worries

Siemens Energy AG fell 5.3% after General Electric Co accused a subsidiary of the power distribution company of using stolen trade secrets to rig bids for lucrative contracts.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 13:51 IST
European shares inch lower on lockdown worries
Representative Image Image Credit:

European stocks were set to end the week on a cautious note as the prospect of tighter lockdowns in Germany and France as well as new COVID-19 restrictions in China cut into optimism about a global economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.5% by 0804 GMT, set to end the week marginally lower. German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants "very fast action" after the country saw a record number of deaths from the coronavirus, while French government said it will strengthen its border controls from Monday and impose an earlier curfew from Saturday to curb the spread.

The German DAX was down 0.5% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.6%. UK's FTSE 100 also declined 0.6% despite data showing that Britain's economy recorded a smaller-than-expected contraction in November. U.S. president-elect Joe Biden outlined a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal on Thursday, but failed to excite markets that had rallied in anticipation of the announcement.

In company news, German business software group SAP rose 0.9% after it released preliminary annual results that came at the high end of guidance, but forecast a decline in operating profit in 2021. Siemens Energy AG fell 5.3% after General Electric Co accused a subsidiary of the power distribution company of using stolen trade secrets to rig bids for lucrative contracts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rajeev Masand appointed COO at Dharma Cornerstone agency

Noted film critic Rajeev Masand joined filmmaker Karan Johars talent management agency Dharma Cornerstone DCA as Chief Operating Officer.Johar had announced the talent management venture in December last year in partnership with Bunty Sajde...

Chloe Zhao's 'Nomadland' to simultaneously release in US theatres and on Hulu

Filmmaker Chloe Zhaos latest feature Nomadland, featuring Oscar winner Frances McDormand, will be released in the US theatrically as well as on streamer Hulu on the same day.The movie, touted to be one of the major contenders for the upcomi...

Disability rights groups seek withdrawal of govt proposal to set up disability studies university

Disability rights groups have sought withdrawal of a government proposal to set up a university for disability studies and rehabilitation sciences, saying it will take them backwards by promoting exclusion and segregation instead of inclusi...

FTSE 100 set for worst week since October-end on lockdown worries; Indivior jumps

British shares dropped on Friday and were poised for their worst week since October-end, as fresh lockdowns and surging COVID-19 cases dampened hopes of a swift economic recovery, while drugmaker Indivior gained on higher revenue forecast. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021