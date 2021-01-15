Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong shares end at near one-year high on robust mainland inflows

** For the week, HSI gained 2.5%, while HSCE rose 3.3%, both posting their third straight weekly gains. ** According to Refinitiv data, mainland investors continued to pile in, purchasing a net 14 billion yuan ($2.16 billion) worth of Hong Kong stocks via the Stock Connect linking mainland and the Asian financial hub, shrugging off the latest Sino-U.S. tensions.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 14:21 IST
Hong Kong shares end at near one-year high on robust mainland inflows

Hong Kong stocks hit a near one-year closing high on Friday, posting their straight third weekly gains, buoyed by robust mainland inflows via the Stock Connect.

** The Hang Seng index rose 0.3% to end at 28,573.86, its highest closing level since Jan. 17, 2020, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.2% to 11,320.53. ** For the week, HSI gained 2.5%, while HSCE rose 3.3%, both posting their third straight weekly gains.

** According to Refinitiv data, mainland investors continued to pile in, purchasing a net 14 billion yuan ($2.16 billion) worth of Hong Kong stocks via the Stock Connect linking mainland and the Asian financial hub, shrugging off the latest Sino-U.S. tensions. ** Asian and European investors are snatching up discounted Chinese stocks hit by a U.S. investment ban, finding bargains as giant American funds bail out and shrugging off concerns that the sanctions could hurt the companies' prospects.

** The Trump administration in its waning days took another swipe at China and its biggest firms on Thursday, imposing sanctions on officials and companies for alleged misdeeds in the South China Sea and imposing an investment ban on nine more firms. ** Financials firms led the gains on Friday, as more Chinese banks expect solid profit growth for the year of 2020.

** China's monetary policy will provide necessary support for the country's economic recovery in 2021, Chen Yulu, a vice governor at the People's Bank of China (PBOC), said. ** Bucking broader gains, shares of Xiaomi Corp slumped 10.3%, after the smartphone maker was included in Trump's Chinese military blacklist. ($1 = 6.4717 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Dutch Cabinet meets amid speculation government will quit

The Dutch Cabinet was set to meet on Friday amid strong speculation that Prime Minister Mark Ruttes government will resign to take political responsibility for a scandal involving investigations into child welfare payments that wrongly labe...

Bridgestone India launches new tyre for commercial vehicle segment

Tyre maker Bridgestone India on Friday launched a new tyre, V-Steel Mix M721, for the commercial vehicle segment with an aim to establish a strong presence in the drive axle tyre category.The latest offering is specifically for the general ...

Cambodian labor leader's trial for border remarks begins

The trial of a Cambodian labor union leader charged with inciting social unrest opened in Phnom Penh on Friday, part of a large-scale legal offensive by the government against its critics.Rong Chhun, president of the Cambodian Confederation...

Rajeev Masand appointed COO at Dharma Cornerstone agency

Noted film critic Rajeev Masand joined filmmaker Karan Johars talent management agency Dharma Cornerstone DCA as Chief Operating Officer.Johar had announced the talent management venture in December last year in partnership with Bunty Sajde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021