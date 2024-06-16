Global Call for Ukraine's Territorial Integrity in Peace Talks
Eighty countries urged for Ukraine's territorial integrity to be foundational in peace agreements to end Russia's war. This declaration concluded a two-day Swiss conference, marked by Russia's absence, but with hopes it might eventually join a peace roadmap.
Eighty countries jointly called on Sunday for Ukraine's territorial integrity to be a foundational element in any peace agreement to end Russia's ongoing war. Despite the absence of key developing nations, the call was made at a Swiss conference.
The joint communiqué capped off a two-day conference at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland. The event was notably marked by the absence of Russia, which was not invited. However, many attendees expressed hopes that Russia might eventually join in crafting a roadmap to peace.
